Priyanka Chopra reveals special fairytale moment when she first met husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about her love story with her husband Nick Jonas, revealing how their enchanting romance began in 2016 and evolved into a beautiful marriage and parenthood.

The couple first met at Vanity Fair's Oscars party, where the Jonas Brothers singer made an unforgettable impression on his now-wife.

Recounting the encounter on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, Priyanka said: "It was such a Prince Charming moment. It was like time stopped. And also he was so hot and I didn't know him... It was really like a meet-cute from a movie.

“He just held my hand and I turned around and he was in a suit and he goes down on his knees and I think time stopped."

© Photo: Getty Images Priyanka reveals the fairytale moment she met Nick

MORE: Priyanka Chopra shares new photo of daughter Malti Marie – and she's grown so tall

MORE: Priyanka Chopra turns heads in plunging kaftan with a twist in loved up photos with Nick Jonas from Paris

Nick had previously shared his perspective of the meeting with Vogue, stating, "I put my drink down, get on one knee -- this is in front of a bunch of people -- and I say, 'You're real. Where have you been all my life?' Like, loud."

Months later, Nick reached out to Priyanka through direct messages, and they exchanged phone numbers.

© Instagram Malti recently visited India for the first time

She recalled: "We were texting. He asked me out on a few amazing dates. One of them was [to] the White House."

Despite the incredible dates, Priyanka initially turned him down, admitting: "I was afraid of getting into anything at that time. I was afraid of getting my heart broken. I had just been through the ringer."

The couple crossed paths again in 2017 at the Met Gala.

She shared: "At the Met Gala, where we didn't go with each other, somehow we landed at the same time on the carpet. I was adjusting my dress and I look up and it was like, oh, of course it's Nick at the Met Gala at the same time as me."

© Photo: Getty Images Priyanka and Nick are couple goals

They spoke briefly, and Jonas suggested they give their relationship a real chance. Despite not initially seeking a relationship, Priyanka eventually agreed to go on a date with Nick in May.

MORE: Priyanka Chopra twins with daughter Malti Marie as they celebrate sweet milestone

Nick cleverly organized a group date to see Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood Bowl, accompanied by friends.

Priyanka tried to "play it cool" by dressing casually, but she was captivated by the magical evening.

She reminisced: "That night we spent so many hours, just eight hours or something... Him and I were just by each other's side."

Their romance deepened when Nick wrote a song for Priyanka, which he described as a love letter to her.

WATCH: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of Malti Marie's first public outing

She joked: "The first time he did that, Howard, that was a good night for him."

In July 2018, the couple got engaged and married by the end of the year. In January 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Malti.

Reflecting on their journey together, Priyaka said: "When you know, you know."

The couple has remained strong and continues to make public appearances together, such as attending the Met Gala.

Nick told Vogue, "For us, it was the beginning of our love story... It's pretty wild. And here we are now.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.