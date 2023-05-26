Priyanka Chopra’s incredibly traumatic moment will leave you lost for words

In a candid conversation with The Zoe Project released on Tuesday, Bollywood icon-turned-Hollywood star, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 40, illuminated an unsettling episode she encountered during her early acting career.

The Citadel actress, who recently dazzled in a ruby-red ensemble at the Bulgari Party in Venice, opened up about a 'dehumanising moment' that marked a defining moment in her Bollywood journey.

Circa 2002 or 2003, Priyanka recalled, she was cast as an undercover agent for a film. Discussing the role, she said: “I’m undercover, I’m seducing the guy — obviously that’s what girls do when they’re undercover. But I’m seducing the guy and you have to take off one piece of clothing [at a time].”

Priyanka Chopra Jones

The situation took a distressing turn when the director insisted on visualising her in underwear, a demand he communicated to the stylist right in front of Priyanka. “It was such a dehumanising moment,” Priyanka shared, revealing how she felt objectified and dismissed, stripped down to a mere commodity instead of a talented actress contributing to the art.

A couple of days later, unable to stomach the situation, she exited the film. Yet, on her father's insistence, she compensated the production from her own pocket for the incurred expenditure. The thought of facing the director every day became unbearable, she said.

The Miss World 2000 winner elaborated on her departure from Bollywood earlier this year during an appearance on Dan Shepherd's Armchair Expert podcast. Priyanka confessed her exhaustion from the politics and cliques within the industry that influenced casting decisions. Her passion for music, however, offered an escape route and led her to America.

In her interview with The Zoe Report, Priyanka acknowledged her music career's fleeting duration, stating: “I just felt like I sounded manufactured, it didn’t come from a real authentic place. That's the best music, that’s the music I enjoy listening [to].”

Her initial phase in America was challenging, but her perseverance paved the way for notable roles, such as her stint in ABC's hit series Quantico aired from 2015 to 2019.

In 2018, the Quantico star found her fairytale ending when she married former Disney star Nick Jonas.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti, via surrogacy in January 2022. Despite a strenuous initial period in the NICU, their baby girl was able to come home shortly before Mother's Day.

The face of Bulgari, shared heartfelt details about her marriage, expressing their commonalities and reciprocal support. “We are hustlers, we’re not afraid of hard work, we’re not afraid to pivot. I’m someone who’s down to learn something I don’t know. And so is Nick,” she confided.

In a conversation with Grazia earlier this month, Priyanka reflected on her career and shared that she doesn't regard herself as someone who has 'made it.

Despite her struggles and moments of wanting to quit, her perseverance rewarded her with a leading role in the Amazon Prime series Citadel, which premiered in April and was just renewed for a second season.

Looking towards the future, Priyanka expressed a desire for roles that allow her to immerse herself fully in character. Meanwhile, her husband Nick Jonas is also preoccupied with his upcoming The Jonas Brothers tour with brothers Joe and Kevin, set to commence this August.

