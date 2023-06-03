Tom Brady shares statement about son's future career, will 'support' him 'whatever he chooses'

Tom Brady may be the world's greatest football player - but it looks like his son may be looking to become the world's great basketball player. The former NFL star has revealed that his eldest Jack played football in school this past year but that the seven-time Super Bowl champion isn't sure if his son will "play next year".

"And to be honest, whatever he chooses, I'll be very happy. But he loves lacrosse...basketball's probably his favorite sport, but he's a very good student," he told People magazine. "Again, I think wherever he ends up finding the path, I think for me and his mom just to support that is the best thing possible."

© Instagram Tom Brady with his three children and ex-wife Gisele

Tom has three kids, Jack, 15, (shared with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan), Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10 (with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen). In March he took them on a beach trip to celebrate his new retirement, and he recently posted a new video that included several snippets from a grand party, complete with a football-themed cake, flags, dancing, and even a huge flower display.

It was all capped off with a packed game of beach football, in which Jack took center-stage, effortlessly dashing across the sand to catch the hurtling ball.

"Grateful to have the chance to celebrate such an amazing life on and off the field with friends and family. Even more grateful to get through 30 minutes of beach football with no serious injuries," Tom captioned his post.

His former teammates, Julian Edelman and Rob 'Gronk' Gronkowski, also joined the family on the trip, with Gronk quipping in the comments: "Just some old retired guys relaxing here, nothing to see folks."

Tom and Gronk have been friends over 10 years

Tom and Gronk have been friends for over 10 years, after Gronk was drafted to the Patriots in 2010, and together the pair took the team to three Super Bowl wins, along with Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman. Gronk also moved to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coming out of retirement, when Tom made a move to the Florida team, and together they helped the team win another Super Bowl championship.

They reunited on screen recently

The four reunited on screen earlier in 2023 for the film 80 for Brady with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. "80 for Brady was a special movie, we got the band back together with Tom and Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman so that was very cool," Gronk, 33, told HELLO!

"It's been a couple of years since we're all together like that. We were together for so long [playing for the Patriots] that we can be away from each other for five years and we just hit it off again the second we see each other again."