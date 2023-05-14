Tom Brady shares surprise words for exes Gisele Bundchen and Bridget Moynahan alongside rare family photos

The former NFL player shares two children with Gisele and one with Bridget

Tom Brady isn't letting his rocky romantic history cloud his appreciation for the mothers in the family, especially his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen and former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

The former football star, 45, shared a loving tribute on Mother's Day to not only his two previous partners, but also his own mother, Galynn Patricia Brady.

VIDEO: Tom Brady talks about his family

He included several photos that showed his mother's unwavering support for him as a father-of-three and throughout his acclaimed career in sport, both on and off the field.

Tom also added photos of his three children with their mothers, those being Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, with Gisele, and oldest Jack, 15, with Bridget.

MORE: Tom Brady's teen son Jack is just like famous dad – see impressive video

Several of the snapshots showed just how much the kids had grown alongside their moms, with one photo even seeing Tom pose alongside Jack, Bridget, and Gisele.

With the photos, he sweetly wrote: "Happy Mothers Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives.

© Instagram Tom included a rare snap of Gisele with Bridget

"Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones. We are all so grateful for your support and helping us all achieve our dreams."

He concluded: "I wish all the mothers in the world a special day with the people that love them the most."

MORE: Tom Brady shares mesmerizing glimpse of special day out with kids Benjamin and Vivian

Fans responded enthusiastically, as one commented: "Class act recognizing all the mothers in your life," and another said: "Masterclass, I love this man!"

A third also wrote: "Tom, so beautiful that you honor all the women who play a role in your life and your beautiful children's lives! Keep loving!"

© Instagram The NFL star shared a sweet tribute in honor of his mom Galynn Patricia Brady

Tom and Sex and the City star Bridget, 52, were together from 2004 to 2006, soon after which he started dating supermodel Gisele, 42. The two got married in 2009.

In October last year, they announced that they'd gotten divorced after 13 years of marriage, releasing a statement at the time which read: "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."

MORE: Tom Brady heads on beach vacation with three children after ex Gisele Bundchen breaks silence on split

MORE: Gisele Bundchen makes revelation about continued relationship with former step-son Jack and Bridget Moynahan

He continued: "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.

"We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."

© Instagram Gisele with their children Benjamin and Vivian

Tom concluded: "We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you." The two have maintained a supportive front as co-parents and have been nothing but kind to each other on a public forum.

Check out more photos of Tom Brady and his family below:

© Instagram The exes have developed a relationship as co-parents

© Instagram Tom and Bridget with their son Jack

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.