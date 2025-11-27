Tom Brady's teenage son Jack towers over his 6'4 dad in rare pics that have fans saying the same thing

Tom Brady stands at an impressive 6'4, but his 18-year-old son, Jack, has already surpassed his dad's height.

The teenager appeared in rare photos this week alongside his dad and New York Knicks player Karl-Anthony Towns, and while he displayed his impressive basketball skills, it was his towering height that got fans talking.

In a carousel of photos posted by Karl-Anthony and reshared by Tom, the trio are standing on a basketball court in height order, with Jack in between his dad and 7ft Karl-Anthony.

Many fans were quick to point out the height difference, with one commenting: "@tombrady are you shrinking or is Jack growing?! Lol." A second said: "Wait Jack is taller than his old man now?"

A third stunned follower added: "Jack taller than his dad?!," and a fourth wrote: "Yo, your son is taller than you GOAT Brady."

It wasn't just Jack's height that stunned Tom's fans; it was his skills on the court, too. One photo showed him dribbling the ball, while another saw him dunking it in the hoop.

"He's dunking!" one shocked follower exclaimed. Another said: "Tommy's kid is 6'5” and dunking. Yup we are old." A third added: "A dunking Brady!? The NBA is on notice...@celtics I know you're keeping tabs on this one."

Jack celebrated his 18th birthday in August, and his dad shared a carousel of rare photos to mark his son's special day.

© Instagram Jack inherited his towering height from his dad

Tom captioned the post: "From little steps to big dreams, happy birthday Jack. You've always shown grace, courage, love and kindness since God blessed us with your arrival.

"I'm so proud of the man you are! Welcome to adulthood, it comes with higher credit card limits, bigger bills, and no curfew… OK maybe not all at once!"

© Instagram Jack has a keen interest in different sports

He added: "There is a saying that a dad's heart soars with his children's happiness, not with his own…truer words could not be spoken. We love you so much and I know this will be your best year yet."

The photos featured moments captured during Jack's childhood, and also included snapshots of him with his siblings, Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12.

© Instagram Tom with his kids, Vivian, Benjamin, and Jack

Tom shares Jack with his former partner, Bridget Moynahan, and his two younger children, Benjamin and Vivian, with his ex-wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

Although Jack has seemingly picked up his dad's penchant for sports, Benjamin doesn't appear to be interested, something Tom admitted was "hard" for him to come to terms with.

© Instagram Unlike Jack, Benjamin (L) hasn't shown much interest in sports

He told Men's Health in 2019: "Gisele kept saying to me, 'Would you understand that your son is different?' It was hard for me. I was like, 'What do you mean? He's a boy; he should do all these things that I do.'"

Tom added: "The reality is that Benny just likes different things. And it's great because now I just have to go do what he wants to do. When we do that, we have the best time. He's like, 'OMG, Dad, you're so funny. He loves joking, and I joke back."