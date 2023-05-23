Gisele Bündchen opens up about recent change in family life involving her children with Tom Brady – details

It may have been quite the adjustment for Gisele Bündchen when her ex-husband Tom Brady unexpectedly decided to leave the New England Patriots, his team of 18 years, in favor of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – effectively uprooting their family-of-five down to Florida – but now she is loving it.

Though she has since divorced the former NFL star, in October of 2022, and he has since retired, the supermodel opted to stay put in Miami, as opposed to returning to Boston, and despite the past tumultuous months, she is starting to see its benefits. Miami has become officially home for her and her children, Benjamin Rein, 12, and Vivian Lake, ten, and during a recent appearance, she opened up about all their new home has to offer.

Speaking with People at the Luz Alliance Gala in Miami to benefit the Brazil Foundation – Gisele is originally from the South American country – she said: "I am loving Miami. I love the sunshine and people are very warm and welcoming, it feels like home."

Sharing insight into how she fills her days in the tropical, bustling city, she added: "I am very active, and Miami is all about being outside, so I really enjoy that."

She also noted that it has facilitated staying connected to her home country, for which she recently helped raise $1 million toward reforestation efforts. "It also is easier to go to Brazil from here," she said, noting that it makes her "so happy" that her siblings, twin Patricia and sisters Rafaela, Graziela, Gabriela and Raquel, "visit a lot more now."

"The kids are loving Miami too," Gisele added, noting that her youngest, who is called Vivi by her family, has developed a passion for horseback riding and is "very into jumping right now."

Further detailing what she and her kids get up to these days, she said: "We all love to do jiu-jitsu, which is so great to build self-confidence." She was previously rumored to be involved with their jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, and the two were spotted several times both in Miami and on vacation, though nothing came of the romance speculation.

"We also love being outdoors and enjoy jumping together on our big trampoline we have in our yard. We also love paddle boarding and kayaking, it is so much fun to just be doing things together," the mom-of-two said.

And, though they do love Miami, they love the opportunity it also provides to easily travel to more international destinations, something Gisele shared they are making more of an effort to do.

"We also like to try new things and are always up for an adventure, so we will choose a new place to travel each year so we can see more of this beautiful world we live in and learn about new cultures," she revealed.

However, most importantly, she maintained: "Spending time together as they are growing up is so important and it's such a gift to be making lifelong memories with them, I feel blessed."

