Gisele Bündchen opens up about recent change in family life involving her children with Tom Brady – details
The supermodel moved to Florida when her now ex-husband joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020

Gisele Bndchen attends the Green Carpet Fashion Awards Italia 2017 during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 on September 24, 2017 in Milan, Italy
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonOnline News WriterNew York

It may have been quite the adjustment for Gisele Bündchen when her ex-husband Tom Brady unexpectedly decided to leave the New England Patriots, his team of 18 years, in favor of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – effectively uprooting their family-of-five down to Florida – but now she is loving it.

Though she has since divorced the former NFL star, in October of 2022, and he has since retired, the supermodel opted to stay put in Miami, as opposed to returning to Boston, and despite the past tumultuous months, she is starting to see its benefits. Miami has become officially home for her and her children, Benjamin Rein, 12, and Vivian Lake, ten, and during a recent appearance, she opened up about all their new home has to offer.

Speaking with People at the Luz Alliance Gala in Miami to benefit the Brazil Foundation – Gisele is originally from the South American country – she said: "I am loving Miami. I love the sunshine and people are very warm and welcoming, it feels like home."

Sharing insight into how she fills her days in the tropical, bustling city, she added: "I am very active, and Miami is all about being outside, so I really enjoy that."

She also noted that it has facilitated staying connected to her home country, for which she recently helped raise $1 million toward reforestation efforts. "It also is easier to go to Brazil from here," she said, noting that it makes her "so happy" that her siblings, twin Patricia and sisters Rafaela, Graziela, Gabriela and Raquel, "visit a lot more now."

"The kids are loving Miami too," Gisele added, noting that her youngest, who is called Vivi by her family, has developed a passion for horseback riding and is "very into jumping right now."

Gisele Bundchen attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City© Getty
Gisele recently made her post-divorce red carpet debut at the Met Gala

Further detailing what she and her kids get up to these days, she said: "We all love to do jiu-jitsu, which is so great to build self-confidence." She was previously rumored to be involved with their jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, and the two were spotted several times both in Miami and on vacation, though nothing came of the romance speculation.

"We also love being outdoors and enjoy jumping together on our big trampoline we have in our yard. We also love paddle boarding and kayaking, it is so much fun to just be doing things together," the mom-of-two said.

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala© Getty Images
Gisele and Tom split after 13 years of marriage

And, though they do love Miami, they love the opportunity it also provides to easily travel to more international destinations, something Gisele shared they are making more of an effort to do.

"We also like to try new things and are always up for an adventure, so we will choose a new place to travel each year so we can see more of this beautiful world we live in and learn about new cultures," she revealed.

Tom Brady with Gisele Bundchen, Bridget Moynahan, and son Jack© Instagram
Tom recently shared a heartfelt Mother's Day tribute including photos of both Gisele and Bridget Moynahan

However, most importantly, she maintained: "Spending time together as they are growing up is so important and it's such a gift to be making lifelong memories with them, I feel blessed."

tom brady and gisele bundchen with children benjamin, vivian, and jack© Instagram
Gisele was also a stepmother to Jack, 15, Tom's son with Bridget
Gisele Bundchen with her children Benjamin and Vivian© Instagram
Gisele with their children Benjamin and Vivian
Gisele Bundchen at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York© Getty
The star was thriving in her breathtaking look at the Met Gala
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's children Benjamin and Vivian© Instagram
Tom shared a snapshot on Instagram recently of her kids with Gisele looking so grown up

