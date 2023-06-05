Bruce Willis' rarely-seen throwback video with kids will bring tears to your eyes

With heartwarming nostalgia and a hint of poignancy, Emma Heming Willis, wife of Bruce Willis, shared a throwback video on Instagram that will undoubtedly tug at your heartstrings.

The video is a cherished compilation of their family's happiest moments on Disneyland's iconic ride, Splash Mountain, which closed on May 31 to undergo a transformative rebranding.

"You bet this family will be back for more fun and laughs when you reopen as Tiana Bayou! Thanks for all the memories Splash Mountain," Emma wrote in the caption accompanying the video. The playful footage captures Bruce and their daughters Mabel and Evelyn, currently 11 and 9 years old, during their lively journey through the water ride.

One memorable clip features Bruce sitting next to a giggling Mabel, shielding her eyes playfully as they both laugh into the camera. In another endearing moment, the girls are seen donning headphones, their smiles radiating pure joy. The compilation concludes with a thrilling shot of the family on the ride's finale, plunging down the mountain amidst a grand splash.

READ: Bruce Willis' wife Emma pleads with paparazzi to give actor 'space' after dementia diagnosis

The video also includes a snapshot of Bruce's three daughters with Demi Moore: Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, sharing in the family adventure on Splash Mountain. The beloved ride will soon be transformed into Tiana's Bayou Adventure, inspired by the 2009 Disney film "The Princess and the Frog".

In the wake of Bruce's diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia, Emma has frequently shared cherished moments and heartfelt throwbacks of their family life. This neurodegenerative condition affects the brain’s frontal and temporal lobes, altering communication, behavior, and interpersonal interactions.

Last month, Emma shared a moving video detailing how their daughter Evelyn has been inspired to help her father. She said, “I have to tell you this story, and I’m going to try and do it without crying because when Evelyn told me this story, I was an absolute puddle.”

DISCOVER: What is frontotemporal dementia? Bruce Willis’ devastating health condition explained

MORE: Inside Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming's loving blended family relationship

© Instagram Bruce and Demi's blended family

Emma revealed that Evelyn had learnt that people with dementia can easily become extremely dehydrated. The mother questioned how Evelyn had discovered this fact, to which the young girl responded, “Well, I was at school the other day, and I had some free time and I was looking at fun facts about dementia.”

Recognizing Evelyn's endearing quirk for "random facts," Emma affectionately noted that her daughter "really is her father's child." She thanked Evelyn for her helpful suggestion and assured her, “OK, Evelyn, we will always make sure that Daddy has a bottle of water in hand. Thank you for letting me know.”

She concluded her heartfelt video by praising her daughter's deep-rooted empathy, stating that her curiosity for her father's health is "the most loving and compassionate thing that you can do."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.