Bruce Willis' wife Emma pleads with paparazzi to give actor 'space' after dementia diagnosis Bruce has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia

Emma Heming Willis is speaking out. Bruce Willis' wife shared a public service announcement with followers on Saturday, after a video was taken by paparazzi of her husband getting coffee with friends.

"So this one is going out to the photographers and the video people that are trying to get those exclusives of my husband out and about, just keep your space," she said in the heartbreaking video that was filmed from her kitchen table on Saturday March 4.

The video, which you can watch below, began with Emma apologizing for her appearance, joking, "It's a Saturday, I just woke up," before calling on followers who may also know someone with dementia to share their own experience.

"Please don't be yelling at my husband asking him how he's doing or whatever, the wooing and the 'Yippee-Ki-Yay', just don't do it. Give him the space, allow for our family or whoever's with him that day to be able to get him from point A to point B safely," she concluded.

Veteran Hollywood star Bruce retired from acting in 2022 after being diagnosed with aphasia.

The announcement regarding the 67-year-old's health was made by his family, including Bruce's wife Emma and ex-wife Demi Moore, who said in a statement that the condition was "impacting his cognitive abilities".

Emma and Demi, along with his adult daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, later shared an update in February 2023, revealing that "Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)".

Demi, Bruce's daughters, and Emma revealed his declining health condition

"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis," they added.

Symptoms of FTD start gradually and progress steadily, and often include dramatic behavioral changes such as swearing, impaired judgment, emotional withdrawal from others, loss of energy, and less frequent speech.

There are no treatments for the disease.

