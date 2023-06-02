Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn celebrates huge milestone with dad Larry Birkhead

Proud father Larry Birkhead, 50, recently shared a heartwarming series of Instagram snaps celebrating his 16-year-old daughter, Dannielynn, who has earned herself a place on her high school's honor roll.

In his Instagram post, Larry gently ribbed his daughter's photographic choices: "Nothing like trying to have a serious conversation with your kid and instead you get trolled with the worst pics of you ever taken on their cell phone. I can’t be the only parent with this issue!

"At any rate, onward and upward! Dannielynn finished 11th grade and maintained honor roll through some challenging times we had taking care of my Mom before she passed away," wrote Larry. "I am so proud!"

Looking ahead to the summer break and Dannielynn's final school year, Larry mused about the prospect of photography classes for his daughter, offering a light-hearted conclusion: "Now, on to Summer break and then 12th grade….and in the meantime, hopefully she can take some better pictures of me. I think I am going to give her a photography class over the Summer. #honorroll #badcellphonepics."

Among the shared photos, two selfies of the father-daughter duo taken in a car stand out, with one featuring Dannielynn brandishing a humorous candid snap of her dad. The crowning glory of the post is the document honouring Dannielynn's scholastic achievement.

Larry and his daughter recently graced the 2023 Kentucky Derby together, and also attended the 34th annual Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala. This elegant affair supported the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at the University of Kentucky.

Dannielynn took the opportunity to pay homage to her late mother, Anna Nicole Smith, by wearing an outfit adorned with images from Smith's iconic Guess campaign.

Speaking to People, Larrt admitted to feeling a sense of trepidation as Dannielynn considers the possibility of leaving home for college.

"It's one of those things where she's just now dipping her toe into getting stuff, and people are mailing her things. And every time I get something in the mail for college, I don't know if I really want to give her this because she might take them up on this offer and go somewhere to college," he expressed.

Larry candidly reflected on this familiar parental struggle of wanting to hold on while knowing the necessity of letting go. He also revealed that Dannielynn's interest in forensics has recently been piqued, perhaps pointing to a potential career path.

"She takes a forensic class in high school, and she enjoys it, so she's starting to talk about that, which is great because I like to watch Dateline," her dad joked. "So we're on the same page with that."

While Larry Birkhead maintains a pragmatic stance on his daughter's evolving interests – "you know how kids do. They can say this today, but tomorrow, she's into something else."

