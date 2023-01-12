Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming's relationship - in detail The couple have been married for almost 14 years

Bruce Willis has been married to his wife Emma Heming for 13 years, and while the couple are quite private, the actress takes to her Instagram to share rare insights into their family life.

Bruce Willis was married to American actress Demi Moore from 1987 to 2000. But following Bruce and Demi's divorce in 2000, the Die Hard, Pulp Fiction and Moonlighting star met model and actress Emma Heming in 2005. The Willis family is now a great example of an amiable and loving blended family, with Bruce and Emma being very close to his ex-wife Demi.

As a model, Malta-born Emma walked the runway for Victoria’s Secret, Dior and Ralph Lauren to name only a few. Emma has also worked as an actress and producer, and is known for her roles in Perfect Stranger, The Comebacks and Red 2. The latter film, a sequel to 2010‘s Red in which Bruce starred, saw Emma acting alongside her husband.

The 44-year-old is the founder of a skincare company for expectant mothers called CocoBaba, which she was inspired to create after her own use of coconut oil to soothe her skin during pregnancy. She also works as an ambassador for Room to Grow, an organisation helping families raise children born into low-income circumstances.

When did Bruce Willis and Emma Heming meet?

The action film star and former model met in 2005, when they both caught each other’s eyes at their mutual trainer Gunnar Peterson’s gym. At the time, Emma was engaged to American entrepreneur Brent Bolthouse, but fate was on Bruce and Emma’s side.

Bruce and Emma met again in 2007 after Emma and her fiancé Brent had broken off their engagement. Speaking on the David Letterman show back in 2009, the Die Hard actor revealed that after just one date the couple fell "mad crazy in love".

Bruce and Emma share a passionate kiss on the red carpet

They continued to date for two years, during which time they were regularly seen together at events. One of these occasions was at the 2008 premiere of Bruce Willis’ film Flawless, where the couple delighted fans with an insight into the friendly shared-family dynamic they had fostered with Bruce’s ex-wife Demi Moore and her and Bruce’s children. Emma, Demi, Bruce and his daughter Tallulah celebrated the film at the afterparty together.

When did Bruce Willis and Emma Heming get married?

The Hollywood stars got married in March 2009 in a private ceremony held at Bruce’s then-home in Turks and Caicos. Following this private ceremony, the two then legally tied the knot in a civil ceremony in Beverly Hills.

Following their marriage, Bruce told W magazine that meeting Emma meant: "I went from '[explicit] love' to 'love is truly the answer'".

Emma and Bruce overcome with emotion during their wedding

"She was a real person, and she didn't want anything from me,” he continued, before gushing: "I hear so many people in relationships say, 'I just need a couple of days away, or even an hour away.' But I don't want to be away from Emma at all. It's the most singular relationship I've ever had in my life."

Since being married, the couple have remained quite private, but have given insights into their close relationship with red carpet walks and via Emma's social media. Following their marriage, they made their red carpet-debut at the 2009 Met Gala.

Emma has since joined Bruce on several red carpet walks throughout the 2010s, including the premiere of Red 2 in 2013 - the film in which both Bruce and Emma starred. In 2015, the couple celebrated the Moonlighting star’s 60th birthday with a lavish party in New York City.

The couple now live in an amazing $9.8million mansion in LA with their daughters Mabel and Evelyn.

Who are Bruce Willis and Emma Heming’s children?

Bruce and Emma have two daughters, ten-year-old Mabel Willis and eight-year-old Evelyn Willis. Emma is also step-mum to Bruce’s three daughters from his previous marriage to Demi Moore: Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and 28-year-old Tallulah. The father of five is also soon to be a grandfather, as eldest daughter Rumer recently announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

Bruce And Emma's daughter learns to ride a bike

Bruce, Emma and Demi are all close friends, and have described themselves as "a strong family unit" in social media posts.

Speaking to AOL Entertainment about the children’s relationship with each other, Emma said: "The younger ones love having older sisters. It's a really sweet relationship… We don't get together as much as we'd all like, just because they're on the West Coast and they're on the East Coast, so sometimes our schedules don't match up. But for the most part, we do get to see them often [sic]."

Bruce and Emma pose for a cute photo with daughters Mabel and Evelyn

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming celebrate their wedding anniversary

In March 2019 Emma and Bruce returned to the tropical Turks and Caicos location where they originally got married in order to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary. Joined this time by daughters Mabel and Evelyn as well as Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, the couple celebrated the occasion by renewing their vows.

Bruce and Emma kiss after renewing their vows on their wedding anniversary

Emma shared a photo of her and Bruce kissing following the ceremony on Instagram along with the caption: “We said, we do, again, 10 years later. #happyanniversarymylove”.

What are Bruce Willis and Emma Heming doing now?

Emmy-winner Bruce retired from acting in March 2022 after announcing he had been diagnosed with the degenerative condition aphasia.

Emma revealed the actor’s decision to step down owing to his aphasia diagnosis on her Instagram: “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

Since then, Emma has given further updates on social media about how her husband is doing. Most recently, the former model shared a nostalgic post about a winter skiing trip they shared 15 years ago.

Bruce and Emma pictured with Demi Moore and their children in 2022

Explaining how Bruce’s aphasia diagnosis had affected her life, Emma recently shared a touching insight into her feelings on Instagram: “My grief can be paralyzing but I'm learning how to live alongside it," she said.

In a video, she went on to explain how some advice from her step-daughter Scout had helped her work through the grief she was experiencing over Bruce’s diagnosis owing to the couple’s deep love for each other: "As my step-daughter @scoutlaruewillis told me, grief is the deepest and purest form of love. I hope you find some comfort in that too."

