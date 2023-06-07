Prince Harry's daughter Princess Lilibet is so precious with red hair and cute pink socks - photo

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's two-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet is absolutely adorable in a photo shared on a royal fan's Instagram account.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle shared several previously unseen clips of their two children Prince Archie, age four, and his little sister Lilibet on their recent Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, and one clip of sweet Lili is particularly precious.

PrincessWATCH: Lilibet and Prince Archie are green-fingered like their grandpa Charles

In the snap shared on the page @archieandlili, we see the cutest image of Lilibet enjoying some tummy time on her playmat. The royal tot, who is dressed in a striped knit outfit and pink socks, looks down at her toys in the rare picture.

We couldn't help but notice the similarities between Lilibet and her dad Harry with that full head of beautiful red hair, also like her brother Archie's locks.

Lying beside Lilibet is her American cousin Ashleigh Hale, who is Duchess Meghan's niece. In the clip, Ashleigh says: "So just kind of to experience them growing up, feeling like I’m in their life for that, has been really good."

There were several comments about the photo, with one fan posting: "Lili like bright orange - she has a wonderful head of hair!!"

Another wrote: "Beautiful munchkin Lilibet Diana," while a third observed, "Gorgeous, her hair looks darker there." One follower said: "So much like Archie."

A day earlier, HELLO! shared another cute clip (above) of Lilibet wearing an adorable outfit in the family garden in Montecito, California.

Harry's youngest child was dressed in a blue patterned sunhat, cream jumper, grey leggings and some pink wellies as she walked beside the vegetable patch at their Santa Barbara property.

In the video, Lilibet – who is named after her late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II – and her brother Archie are seen helping plant a mix of flowers and vegetables to add to their already flourishing garden. Lilibet wore some very practical wellies and a hat to protect against the sun or rain.

Harry is currently in the UK giving evidence in a phone hacking trial, and we bet the doting royal father can't wait to get home to his children and wife Meghan for a happy summer together.

