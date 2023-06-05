Prince Harry's daughter Princess Lilibet is a little cherub in sun hat and wellies - video

Harry and wife Meghan Markle share two children together and live in California

Aw! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's two-year-old daughter Lilibet is utterly adorable in a clip taken from the royal couple's recent Netflix docuseries.

The video below shows Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's youngest child in the garden at home with her family, and she wears the cutest ensemble.

Little Lilibet is dressed in a blue patterned sunhat, cream jumper, grey leggings and some pink wellies as she walks beside the vegetable patch at the Sussex's Santa Barbara property.

WATCH: Princess Lilibet gardens in her cute outfit

Lilibet – who is named after her late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II – and her big brother Archie, are seen helping plant a mix of flowers and vegetables to add to their already flourishing garden.

We think you'll agree that Lilibet looked so precious in her practical outfit, which is a staple in any British child's wardrobe… wellies and a hat to protect against sun or rain.

Mother Meghan with her kids Lilibet and Archie

Harry and Meghan are notoriously private when it comes to sharing photos of their children, but their Netflix series gave us a rare insight into their home life and allowed us to see much more of Archie and Lilibet.

We've seen clips of the children playing with their parents in the garden and spending time together in their sprawling mansion.

© Netflix Lilibet crawls in her garden

Archie and Lilibet are lucky enough to have their own playground at home and a swimming pool, so when their friends come over there is plenty to keep them all busy.

© Photo: Netflix The Sussex family

HELLO! recently reported how the royal couple were spotted dining out at a local sushi bar recently with Hollywood actress Cameron Diaz and her husband, Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden – meaning more celebrity playmates for Lilibet and Archie!

Cameron and Benji are parents to three-year-old daughter, Raddix, who they welcomed via surrogate in December 2019.

Archie and Lilibet aren't strangers to playing with the children of their parents' famous friends. Actor Orlando Bloom, his wife, singer Katy Perry, and their daughter, Daisy, live just down the road from Meghan and Harry in the same gated community.

© Getty Images George and Amal Clooney

Actor George Clooney and his wife, human rights lawyer Amal, are firm friends with the Sussexes too. The foursome were likely introduced through Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank, who is a Casamigos ambassador, which was George's tequila brand.

Amal was spotted arriving at Meghan's baby shower in February 2019 and the couple attended Harry and Meghan's wedding. Amal and George are parents to twins Ella and Alexander, aged five.

© Getty Meghan and Harry welcomed Archie in 2019

