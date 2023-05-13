Prince Harry's bittersweet weekend with wife Meghan Markle and two young kids

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are parents to Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, one

Prince Harry may have missed some of his son Archie's fourth birthday on 6 May due to attending his father, King Charles' coronation, but it's thought he'll be present for an important date on 14 May.

This Sunday is Mother's Day in America, two months after the day is celebrated in the UK, and no doubt the Sussex family are planning to spend the occasion together at their home in Montecito, California, paying tribute to Harry's wife Duchess Meghan.

WATCH: Archie can’t stop giggling at Prince Harry in cute family video

However, whilst the day will likely be full of joy with the royal couple's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, it's also a bittersweet occasion for Harry, who lost his own mother, the late Princess Diana, in 1997 when he was just 12.

Despite the fact that the US and the UK celebrate Mother's Day on different dates, we imagine Harry's thoughts will turn to his beloved mother as well as his wife on Sunday.

© Photo: Getty Images Princess Diana with Harry as a boy

Back in March 2021 on the British Mother's Day, Harry sent flowers to Diana's grave, HELLO! learned.

And on the couple's first Mother's Day as parents to Archie, they paid tribute to Diana by sharing a photo on Instagram of their baby boy's tiny feet, with forget-me-nots in the background - Princess Diana's favourite flowers.

In March 2021, Harry opened up about losing his mother in a book, Hospital by the Hill, written for the children of keyworkers lost to Covid-19.

He wrote: "If you are reading this book, it's because you've lost your parent or a loved one, and while I wish I was able to hug you right now, I hope this story is able to provide you comfort in knowing that you're not alone.

"When I was a young boy I lost my mum. At the time I didn't want to believe it or accept it, and it left a huge hole inside of me. I know how you feel, and I want to assure you that over time that hole will be filled with so much love and support."

© Photo: Getty Images Prince Harry with his mother Diana

Harry continued: "We all cope with loss in a different way, but when a parent goes to heaven, I was told their spirit, their love and the memories of them do not. They are always with you and you can hold onto them forever. I find this to be true."

© Max Mumby/Indigo The Duke of Sussex

This will also be the first American Mother's Day for Prince Harry without his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who sadly passed away in September 2022.

© Photo: Getty Images Prince Harry with his late grandmother the Queen and his brother Prince William

Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet is named after the late Queen, who was fondly nicknamed Lilibet as a child.

© Misan Harriman Princess Lilibet on her 1st birthday at Frogmore Cottage

So while 14 May will be a happy day in the Sussex household, perhaps with flowers and gifts for Meghan, it will likely also be a day for the family to remember the mothers in the family no longer with them, Diana and the Queen.

Prince Harry with his son Archie