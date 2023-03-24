How Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet celebrate Easter in California - details Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have an impressive garden for egg hunting

Easter Sunday falls on 9 April this year, with children the world over getting excited about finding delicious chocolate eggs – and that will surely include Prince Archie, age three, and Princess Lilibet, 21 months.

The children of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are lucky enough to live in a sprawling mansion in Montecito, California, with a huge garden for the all-important Easter egg hunt. We know that the Sussex family likes to celebrate Easter, as the royal couple shared footage from a previous egg hunt at their home in their recent Netflix docuseries.

WATCH: Harry and Meghan prepare an Easter egg hunt for their kids

In the video clip, we saw Harry, Meghan and her mother Doria setting up an Easter egg hunt for Archie in their garden; Harry places a cardboard bunny in the flowerbed and we also see a cute Jemima Puddle-Duck character.

The trail was laid out around their stream and beautiful flowerbeds in the grounds of their huge private estate. Meghan was pregnant with Lilibet at the time, but she still joined in with the fun, adding markers in the soil to guide her little boy.

Meghan carries her children Archie and Lilibet in their garden

If the Sussexes create a similar trail for their children this year, there are plenty of places to hide Easter eggs in their seven acre garden.

Archie and Lilibet's playground, complete with two slides, climbing frame, tightrope, helter skelter, and two types of climbing wall, is a brilliant place to hide eggs, and oodles of fun for the kids too.

Archie gets a cuddle from mum Meghan at home

Perhaps mum and dad will scatter some choccies in their vegetable patch for their children to find, or maybe even in the chicken coop, named 'Archie's Chick Inn', where they can collect some real eggs at the same time. The coop is full of hens that Harry and Meghan rescued from a farm.

One of the couple's most-loved spots in their garden is two palm trees that connect at the bottom – perhaps Archie and Lilibet will find some Easter eggs waiting for them by the special palms.

Sweet Lilibet poses for her birthday photo

Meghan is known to adore cooking, so a huge Easter family feast could be on the cards too. Americans have similar traditions to the British in that they have a big lunch on Easter Sunday, but often served with ham, instead of lamb.

The Duchess once described herself as a "California girl foodie" on her now-defunct blog, The Tig, and it seems that Archie is following in his mum's footsteps. The little boy was captured baking with Meghan's niece, Ashleigh Hale, during one incredibly sweet moment included in Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries, which aired in December.

