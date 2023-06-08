Jessica Alba's lookalike daughter, 15, towers over her famous mom in rare family photos

Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren marked a major milestone on Wednesday as they celebrated their daughter, Honor's 15th birthday.

The 42-year-old actress took to Instagram to pen an emotional tribute to her firstborn and shared a video that featured photos of Honor throughout her life – and she is already so much taller than her famous mom. The family resemblance is also clear to see, as Honor is the image of Jessica, with both sharing the same striking facial features.

The clip includes snippets of home videos featuring Honor performing ballet as a child, cuddling up to her mom on family vacations, and an incredible photo of her and Jessica standing back-to-back to highlight their height difference.

Captioning the clip, the Honest Company co-founder penned: "15 years ago, baby girl Honor Marie Warren made me a mama. I had absolutely no idea how much my world was going to change… to say my heart burst open the moment I saw you, doesn't even cover it.

"My entire world was flipped right side up and I felt the deepest, most profound love. 15 years later, I am so proud of who you have become my Honorcita, you are everything and more my baby girl. Kind, driven, caring, intelligent, bold, silly, independent, emotional, creative, wise, rebellious… all the things.

"Thank you for being such an incredibly loving daughter and for being the best big sis to Haven and Hayes, for standing in your truth, for having integrity, for being emotionally available… you have taught me so much my Angel, you are the perfect combo of being soft and strong."

Jessica added: "Continue to be your truest self and always present and loving – manifesting all that you desire sweet girl. One of my greatest gifts is watching how you unfold and seeing the life you are creating for yourself. Big hugs and smooches. Happy birthday, baby girl - 15! Whaaaaat!!!???"

Jessica's husband of 15 years, Cash – whom she also shares son Hayes, five, and daughter Haven, 11, with – posted his own loving message to Honor, but admitted he had a hard time "searching for the right words to describe my emotions".

"It's some combination of love, pride, appreciation and pain. Yes, pain. You're my oldest! So understandably, it's a bit bittersweet," he began. "Watching you navigate through life often leaves me in awe. You have this rare ability to learn life's lessons the first time around.

"Most of us spend years running away from obstacles in search for an easier path. Only to find ourselves back at the same roadblocks. Not you," he added. "You somehow understand that there is no point in delaying the inevitable, so you meet the obstacles head on. You learn and you move forward. I’m beyond proud."

Jessica and Honor share a close relationship and the actress previously revealed to Glamour magazine that she attended therapy sessions with both daughters to maintain open communication.

She said: "I went with both of them. And around puberty is when it's time I think, for me, with my girls. That's when they started to sort of shut down and get really like, 'I don't want to talk anymore.'

"And I'm like, 'We're not doing this. We've got to keep a line of communication here. How can I be a better parent to you? How do you want me to talk to you? Don't shut me out.'"

Jessica and Cash first met on the set of the 2005 blockbuster Fantastic Four, and they spontaneously tied the knot in a Beverly Hills courthouse in 2008 when Jessica was pregnant with Honor. The couple later welcomed their other children, Haven in 2011 and Hayes on New Year's Eve in 2017.

