Jessica Alba shares new family photo as she reveals she's now 'a mama of 5' She shares her children with husband Cash Warren

Jessica Alba left fans doing a double-take on Thursday with family news they were not expecting.

The star posted a very rare photo with her husband, Cash Warren, and their three children, and delivered a surprising update.

In the image, Jessica, Cash and their offspring, Honor, 13, Haven, ten, and Hayes, four, were hugging at sunset and in their arms were two adorable puppies.

Jessica shared several more snaps of the tiny pooches sniffing around their expansive yard and wrote: "& all the sudden - I became a mama of 5 meet our new babies Dolly and Lucy (short for Lucille and Dolores)."

Fans went wild for the photos and wrote: "Such a lovely photo," and, "Awwwwww so cute!! Congrats." Some read the caption first without looking at the photo and thought she'd had two more children.

The Honest Company founder adores being a mother but admits parenthood and running a business is a juggle.

Jessica and her family have a couple of new additions

She opened up about it to People magazine and said: "Don’t get overwhelmed trying to do everything at once,” she says. "Lay out what you can get done now and what will take longer.

"Don’t be hard on yourself. Doing your best to be present wherever you are is what’s important," she added.

"Make time to eat healthy and stay active. It's worth it to recharge once a week: Get sleep, have a date night or a girls' night in, and drink some wine!"

Jessica has a beautiful family

To keep in touch with her oldest and ensure she could understand the teenager, she even began therapy sessions with her.

Jessica explained: "I felt like my relationship really suffered with my parents because they didn't know how to communicate with me and how I needed to be parented. So I didn't want that breakdown with Honor, so we went to therapy together."

