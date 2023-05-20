Jessica Alba celebrates milestone anniversary with husband Cash Warren – a look back at their love story

The Honest founder and her husband met on the set of Fantastic Four in 2003

It is a very special day over at Jessica Alba's house, as she is celebrating a milestone anniversary with her husband, Cash Warren.

The two marked their 15th wedding anniversary on Saturday, having tied the knot with an elopement in 2008 when the actress was nine months pregnant.

Since tying the knot, the couple have welcomed three kids together, daughters Honor, 14, and Haven 11, and son Hayes, five.

Jessica took to Instagram over the weekend to honor her and her hubby's anniversary, sharing a selfie of the two together, which she captioned with: "15 years of marriage," adding: "Te amo," Spanish for "I love you."

Congratulatory messages quickly flooded in from fans and famous friends alike, with actress Eiza González writing: "Cutiesssss," as others commented: "Happy Anniversary to two of my faves!" and: "Congratulations to the both of you, may you have many more," as well as: "You have such a beautiful family," plus another fan added: "Love to see it."

Cash and Jessica's love story started 20 years ago back in 2003, when she was on the set of Fantastic Four in Vancouver, which Cash worked on as an assistant.

© Instagram Jessica's anniversary selfie

In an interview with Glamour UK last year, the mom-of-three opened up about the early days of her romance with Cash, revealing that he made the first move when he slipped her a note on set that read: "I really, really like you."

Four years later, she was already pregnant with their eldest daughter, Honor, when they decided to elope.

© Getty The couple with their three kids in 2018

She recalled to the outlet: "We eloped and I think I was nine months pregnant! It wasn't planned," adding: "It was literally, 'Honey, do you have anything to do this morning?' And he was like, 'No.' So I said, 'Should we go to the courthouse and get married?' And he was like, 'Yeah.'"

She further recalled: "And then I said, 'Can we get waffles afterwards because I have a doctor's appointment? Will you come to my doctor's appointment?'" concluding with: "And that's how it happened!"

Back in January, Cash celebrated his 44th birthday, for which his wife took to Instagram also to share another sweet tribute, sharing a slew of throwback photos of Cash plus shots of him with their kids. "To mi amor, hubby, baby daddy, partner for life – happy birthday," she captioned the post, adding: "I've loved you more and more every day since '03."

She concluded: "Our three beautiful babies are everything and the life we've created together is beyond my wildest dreams… Cheers to another trip around the sun, boo."

Scroll below for more photos of Jessica, Cash, and their family.

© Getty Jessica and Warren met in 2003 when she was 22 filming Fantastic Four

© Getty The couple at the Cannes Film Festival in 2005

© Getty The two have three kids together

© Getty Jessica and Cash at the annual Baby2Baby Gala

© Getty Jessica and Cash at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2023

