Jessica Alba's children are growing up fast and making some bold decisions of their own.

MORE: Jessica Alba's teenage daughter wows fans with new picture

The star's middleborn, Haven, proudly debuted a big change to her appearance, which was supported by her famous mom.

Jessica took to social media to share a transformational TikTok video in which her 11-year-old daughter cut off her long locks.

Haven appeared in the first clip, holding onto her lengthy, red tresses. But in the second, she'd had them cut off and she was rocking a long bob style instead.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jessica Alba celebrates oldest daughter Honor's graduation

"Sooo Havie did a thing last weekend," she wrote. "She decided to chop off some of her hair so she could donate it."

Her actions were commended by Jessica's followers who commented: "So grown up. Very chic cut. Love it," and, "what a great gesture! And she looks amazing with and without."

MORE: Jessica Alba and her daughter twin in matching dresses

READ: Jessica Alba melts hearts with rare photo of son

Others said they "loved it," and there were many heart and smiling face emojis.

Jessica is also a mom to Honor, 14, and son, Hayes, four, who she shares with her husband, Cash Warren.

Jessica Alba's daughter Haven cut her hair for charity

The Honest Company founder adores being a mother but admits parenthood and running a business is a juggle.

MORE: Jessica Alba announces sad family news – famous friends reach out

MORE: Jessica Alba's bikini body sparks major fan debate

She opened up about it to People magazine and said: "Don’t get overwhelmed trying to do everything at once,” she says. "Lay out what you can get done now and what will take longer.

"Don’t be hard on yourself. Doing your best to be present wherever you are is what’s important," she added.

"Make time to eat healthy and stay active. It's worth it to recharge once a week: Get sleep, have a date night or a girls' night in, and drink some wine!"

Jessica and husband Cash Warren with their three children

To keep in touch with her oldest and ensure she could understand the teenager, she even began therapy sessions with her.

Jessica explained: "I felt like my relationship really suffered with my parents because they didn't know how to communicate with me and how I needed to be parented. So I didn't want that breakdown with Honor, so we went to therapy together."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.