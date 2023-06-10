Andy Cohen's four-year-old son is not impressed in relatable new video

Ben, four, was not impressed with his father

High highs and low lows indeed! Andy Cohen shared a rare clip of his son Ben on Saturday June 10 that illustrated the frustrating reality of fatherhood - being so proud of your children they're annoyed by you.

The Bravo star appeared to be in line for a drive-thru and he recorded his conversation with the young boy, who asked:"Can you turn on the Grateful Dead please?"

"Ben I love you so much," Andy replied as he smiled into the camera, proud of his son's music choice, but Ben was having none of it, retorting with a sigh: "Daddy I already know that stop saying that."

Famous friends including Amy Schumer were quick to comment with the comedian writing two comments, one simply reading: "Hahahahahaha" and the other, "crying". "Ben’s loud sigh at the end really brought this home," added another fan as a third shared: "The sigh at the end. You sure he’s 4 and not 14?"

Andy welcomed son Ben through surrogacy in 2018, and a daughter, Lucy, in 2022. They had different gestational carriers but are biological siblings.

© Andy Cohen Andy welcomed son Ben in 2019

"Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something that I have wanted in my heart for my entire life," the father-of-two said in 2018 on Watch What Happens Live as he announced he was due to welcome a baby.

Andy was 50 at the time, and he added: "Though it's taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be the most rewarding chapter yet."

© Andy Cohen Andy Cohen is father to Ben and Lucy

He recently released a book on parenting, The Daddy Diaries, and spoke to longtime best friend Anderson Cooper about being "the only gay parent at Ben's nursery school and the only single parent".

CNN star Anderson has two sons, also via surrogacy - Wyatt, three, and Sebastian, one - and Andy praised their friendship "because Ben sees Wyatt with two dads, and Ben's other friend, Adrian, has two dads."

© Andy Cohen Andy with son Ben

"We go over there every Saturday or Sunday for a visit. It's great, Anderson and I are basically just killing time between our kids' naps at this point. It's great to see them," Andy later told People of his son's friendship with Wyatt.

Andy welcomed Lucy via surrogacy in April 2022, sharing the news with fans on social media.

"HERE'S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She's 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!!" he captioned the post.