Why Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper's New Year's Eve celebrations will be very different this year Best friends Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper are known for their naughty antics and love of alcohol

TV viewers often tune in to CNN's annual New Year's Eve celebrations to see what mischief Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper can get into - but this year, things will look a little different.

In the past, the four-hour TV spectacle has seen the best friends downing shots under Andy's cajoling, and innuendo and naughty antics making their way on screen into the early hours of the morning; one year Andy looked into the camera and publicly derided former New York mayor Bill DeBlasio, while, as you can see in the video below, in 2017 Don Lemon took a shot and then got his ear pierced in a bar.

However, despite Andy previously claiming he would be drinking alcohol in 2022 - even though CNN banned booze for all correspondents - the Bravo star has now revealed that the network has made it clear that their ruling goes for the hosts as well.

"We aren't drinking, but we're going to have a BLAST," he told Page Six, just days after he told Rolling Stone he and Anderson "will be the people partying on CNN".

"CNN said the correspondents will not be drinking," he said, emphasizing the word correspondents, adding: "My job is to be a party ringleader for everyone watching us on New Year’s Eve. And that is what I will continue to do."

Last year, Don told viewers that he was a "grown-a** man” who was "able to share my point of view on television and it freaks people out and you know what… you can kiss my behind, I do not care. I don’t care."

Andy and Anderson have been cut off this year

Don will return this year and be reporting live from New Orleans.

The 2022 show will also have guests including Kevin Hart, Usher, Ellie Goulding, Patti LuPone, Ava Max, Jenifer Lewis, Tenacious D and Nick Cannon.

