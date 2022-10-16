Bravo's Andy Cohen posts rare picture of six-month-old daughter at BravoCon

Bravo star Andy Cohen has shared a rare picture of his six-month-old daughter Lucy with fans.

The TV host joked in the caption that it was "bring your daughter to #BravoCon day" as he attended the second day of the annual celebration of the network. Lucy wore an adorable cherry-print dress with a Peter Pan collar and cream knit cardigan, and she rocked a pink bow in her hair.

Fans and famous friends could not get over the sweet picture, with Jerry O'Connell calling her a "princess" and Real Housewives star Dorinda Medley telling Andy to get the snap "framed".

Andy welcomed Lucy via surrogacy in April sharing the news with fans on social media.

"HERE'S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She's 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!!" he captioned the post.

Andy is also father to three-year-old Benjamin.

Andy shared this picture of Lucy

He spent the COVID-19 lockdown with Benjamin, and revealed at the end of 2020 it had changed their home-life for the better.

"We're madly in love," he told People magazine. "I’ve been trying to stay focused on the benefits of the quarantine, and I've gotten to spend way more time with Ben than I otherwise would have. Just to be able to get up with him every morning and put him to bed every night, that's been incredible."

Bravo's three-day fan convention in New York made its highly anticipated return on 14 October. It is the first time it returns to New York City following a two-year hiatus due to pandemic related restrictions.

The network previously announced that the event, which in 2019 sold out in under a minute, will feature "various cast and executive producer panels, interactive photo opportunities and exclusive sneak-peek screenings of upcoming highly anticipated series".

