Meet Andy Cohen's 2 kids, who the TV host says 'have changed me in every way'

Andy Cohen is the prince of New Year's Eve. The Bravo executive has been co-hosting CNN's New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper since 2017. And while Andy stays up late on the last night of the year in Times Square, his two children who 'have changed' him 'in every way' will be fast asleep in his Manhattan home.

Andy, 57, has two kids – Ben, six, and Lucy, three – who he welcomed via surrogate. In 2023, the Watch What Happens Live! host opened up to CBS News about parenting, saying: "I think my priorities have completely shifted. I think my sense of accomplishment has totally changed. And even just getting your kids breakfast and getting them out to school, when I drop him off at school, I'm like, 'You did it, dude! That was a rough two-and-a-half hours, you know?'"

As Andy prepares for his big night, join HELLO! as we take a look back at his adorable family and how the single dad came to be a parent.

© Instagram Andy was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri As a fellow St. Louisan, we are proud to claim Andy as one of our own. In 2023, he was inducted into the St. Louis Walk of Fame. During the ceremony, he said: "There's no place like home. And there's no place like the legendary strip in U City, The Loop, right here in St. Louis, my home town." The multi-hyphenate was born on June 2, 1968 in the Midwestern city to his parents Evelyn and Lou. Andy graduated from Clayton High School in 1986 before heading to the East Coast for college. He graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor of Science in broadcast journalism, where he wrote for their student newspaper. After college, he moved to New York City where he worked in network television for 10 years.

© Instagram His decision to become a dad Andy came out to his parents in 1988 when he was 20. He recounted his experience growing up as a gay person in the '80s to Joy Behar. "I graduated from high school in 1986 at a time where there weren't really any gay people on TV," Andy said, adding: ""The bottom line is I ultimately got the power through some friends that I came out to then come out to my parents. It was one of the scariest things that I've ever done." An hour after he made the revelation, Andy's mom said: "You know I would have hated your wife anyway.'" He didn't know what path would take him to fatherhood, but 'having [a family of his] own' was 'something that' he wanted for his 'entire life.'

© Getty Images Benjamin Allen Cohen Andy welcomed his son, Benjamin "Ben" Cohen in 2019 via surrogate. He is named after Andy's grandfather. The single dad was in the delivery room for Ben's birth and cut the umbilical cord himself. "He was so alert for the first two hours. His eyes were wide open. He didn't cry; he was just calm. I kind of have no words for it," Andy told People at the time. During Ben's early years, his dad shared many photos to Instagram – especially Andy's famous friends like Anderson Cooper, Kelly Ripa, and Denise Richards. In 2023, Andy chose to stop sharing photos of his kids to social media, saying: "People need to understand that my kids are not me and they didn't sign up for this. I'm figuring it out as I go." Ben is now six and a loving older brother to his little sister.