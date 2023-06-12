What to do if your child gets lost this summer and top prevention tips

It's every parent's worst nightmare… you go out for the day with your child – or perhaps just to the supermarket – you glance away for one second, and they're gone.

How can they disappear in such a brief moment? Panic immediately sets in and you run around searching for them and calling their name. The fear is overwhelming and gets worse and worse until you find them.

With many parents spending days at the beach this summer with the risk of the sea nearby, or going to a festival with your child and coping with busy crowds, losing your little one is a big worry.

So how can we prevent this nightmare and what plan should we have in place if they wander off or get separated from us?



© Yanukit Raiva Lost child at a train station

HELLO! asked parenting expert and author Rachel Fitzd for her advice on the subject.

Rachel says: "Children can be slippery creatures. They are so 'in the moment' and impulsive that no matter how experienced and conscientious you are as a parent or how well-disciplined your child, there is a fair chance that, by the time they fly the nest you will be sporting more than your fair share of grey hairs caused by the trauma of losing your child."

She adds: "It would be lovely to think it will never happen to you, but it probably will and so it is much more sensible to accept that reality and put strategies in place to reduce the likelihood - and, even more importantly, to prep your child with basic safety skills in case you do happen to lose each other."

Rachel shares her tips below…

How to prevent losing your child

1. Teach kids their address and phone number

Even young children can learn their address and phone number - hugely helpful if they ever get lost and someone finds them and needs to call you. If they struggle to remember, then write the details on paper and tuck it somewhere safe, making sure they know where it is.

2. Agree together on ' find me' outfits!

Before going out, chat with your child and explain to them, "If you can’t see me, then I can’t see you" and let them choose an item of bright clothing to make them stand out. My youngest loved to wear sunglasses and a big cowboy hat! Make sure that you do the same so that your child can also take responsibility for keeping you in their sights.

3. Always arrange a meeting point, in case either of you get lost

We may think about this when we head out for a day at an amusement park but make it standard practice for those quick trips to the shops too. Involve your child in choosing the location - they are more likely to remember it that way - and check in with them now and then during your trip to ensure they can still remember what and where the meeting point is.

4. Ask kids for their strategies

Children, just like us, prefer to come up with their own solutions. By asking them things like: "If we get split up in this shop, what could you do?" and: "Look around, who could you go to if you couldn’t find me?” you help to build their confidence and declare your faith in their resourcefulness.

© Peter Dazeley Policeman helps lost girl

What to do if your child gets lost

1. Wherever possible, stay put rather than going off to look for your child

Children often retrace their steps, and as natural a reaction as it is, if you leave your spot to go searching, you might just prolong the agony for both of you. Send someone you trust to go and look for your child or summon help, and if you are in a shop or amusement park, phone the reception and tell them what has happened.

2. If your child gets lost, they should ask for help from a trusted adult

Support your children from a young age to be confident talking to other adults - confident children are more able to stay calm and resourceful - and teach them how to spot which adults are more likely to be trustworthy. Shop or cafe assistants, another grown-up with children, or of course, a police officer are good choices.

3. Use a tracking watch to quickly locate your child

Why not invest in your child’s safety (and your peace of mind) by getting them a smart watch with GPS tracking? Everyone loves a bit of tech and watches like the NICK WATCH will sync to your own smart devices and can be GPS-enabled, allowing you to message each other whilst also letting you quickly see where they are.

© Olga Demina A mother comforting her child

Rachel concludes: "Remember that your aim is to build your child’s confidence and skills in coping with life’s ups and downs, not to scare them, so keep conversations about safety straightforward and remember that a confident child will be more able to think straight and keep safe.

"Finally, if your child does get lost, they will be just as traumatised as you by the ordeal, so when you are reunited, never scold or punish them but acknowledge their scared feelings, reassure them that all is well and then... have the biggest hug ever!"

