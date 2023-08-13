Parenting coach Isobel Mary Champion shares advice on happy travelling and breaks away with the kids

Ah, travelling with kids, it's such a joy! From moaning and tantrums to boredom and travel sickness, getting your children from home to holiday isn't always easy – and whilst away, there can be unexpected challenges too.

In fact, the search term 'stress-free travel' has seen a 150% increase on Google and 'how to travel with kids' is up 230%. All us parents want is a happy and peaceful (ish) break away with the family.

Life insurance broker Reassured has collaborated with parenting coach Isobel Mary Champion and below, she shares her top 10 tips for stress-free family holiday…

1. Travel with their bedding

Bringing along your child's familiar bedding can work wonders in helping them feel at ease in their new sleep environment. The familiar scent and texture can provide a sense of security, making it easier for them to settle down and sleep peacefully.

Consider packing their favourite pillow, blanket, or stuffed animal to create a comforting and reassuring sleep space wherever you go.

2. Adjust your kids sleep schedule before going away

Jet lag and disrupted sleep patterns can leave everyone feeling tired and irritable. To minimise this, adjust your family's sleep schedule a few days before your trip to match the time zone of your destination.

Once you arrive, encourage outdoor activities and exposure to natural sunlight, as it helps regulate circadian rhythms and promotes better sleep.

Make sure they get enough rest before the trip, and once you arrive at your destination, allow them to take short naps if needed.

3. Maintain a routine

Try to stick to your children's daily routines as much as possible. Consistency with mealtimes and naptimes can help them feel more secure in an unfamiliar environment.

4. Always have snacks with you

Snacks are essential when travelling, as they can keep everyone energised and happy during the day. Dried snacks like trail mix, cereal bars, rice cakes and fruit are all convenient, healthy and easy to pack.

5. Host a "traveling trivia" game

Make the journey more engaging by turning travel trivia into a game.

Prepare fun facts about the destinations you'll be visiting and let the kids guess the answers. You can even offer small rewards for correct answers.

Games are a great way to keep them curious and learning throughout the trip.

6. Beating the heat

With scorching summer heat waves sweeping across Europe this year, it's crucial to take precautions and beat the heat while travelling with kids.

Pack lightweight and breathable clothing, wide-brimmed hats, and plenty of high-factor sunscreen (don’t forget to apply regularly).

Remember to stay hydrated by carrying refillable water bottles for each family member and taking regular water breaks to avoid heat-related discomfort.

7. Download offline maps from your phone

Navigating a new destination with little ones in tow can be an adventure in itself.

Before your trip, make sure to download offline maps using apps like Google Maps. This way, you'll be well-prepared even if you encounter unreliable internet connectivity.

Save important points of interest on the map, such as hospitals or clinics near your accommodation.

8. Sanitise on the go

For stress-free travel encourage your little ones to wash their hands frequently, especially before eating to avoid any nasty bugs when away. Carry hand sanitiser for situations where soap and water are not readily available.

Observe where locals eat as they usually avoid places that cause stomach issues.

9. Give your kids space

While family gatherings during trips can be delightful, strike a balance between spending time together and giving your little ones some space.

Avoid spending every mealtime with extended family or friends if travelling as a group.

Letting kids have their meal times separately allows them to eat at their own pace and reduces the pressure to sit through long adult conversations.

10. Respect their comfort zone

Each child is unique, and while some may be naturally outgoing and adventurous, others might prefer a slower and more cautious approach.

When in a new environment, respect your child's temperament and avoid pushing them out of their comfort zone. Instead, let them take things at their own pace.

Encourage gentle exploration yes but provide a safe space for them to retreat to if they feel overwhelmed.