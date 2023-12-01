Dakota Johnson reflects on relationship with famous parents during difficult time in personal life

Dakota Johnson has carved out a career for herself in Hollywood as a successful actress following in the footsteps of her famous parents, Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson and cementing her status as Tinseltown royalty.

While she remains fiercely private about her personal life with her longtime boyfriend, Chris Martin, she has been vocal about her struggles with depression and the challenges of her relationship with her mom and dad, who divorced when she was younger.

The 50 Shades of Grey actress was recently presented with the 2023 Hope Award for Depression Advocacy and gave an empowering speech during which she confessed she had to seek help as a child to navigate the difficult break up.

"I had my first experience with therapy in my early childhood, my parents, who are quite famous, they divorced when I was young," she told the audience at Audrey Gruss' 2023 Hope for Depression Research Foundation annual luncheon in New York.

"They were wise and understanding that maybe an outsider could help me make sense of some of the complexities of my family life.

The Hollywood star with her famous parents Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith

"I sort of organically came across many different types of people and modes of therapy as I grew up. I developed a penchant and curiosity for helping others and myself as my understanding grew deeper."

Dakota acknowledges that she had an upbringing that many can only dream of, as she traveled the world for her parents' work. But this also brought a set of challenges as she was constantly moving schools.

Dakota's parents didn't want her to go into acting

"My life is incredibly lucky and privileged, and the life I led growing up was remarkable — the places I went and how we lived and what we were able to experience," Dakota told Vanity Fair. "But we also struggled with internal family dynamics and situations and events that are so traumatic."

Melanie and Don married and divorced twice and welcomed Dakota in 1989 during their second marriage. But in 1994 they split, reconciled later that same year but then separated again in 1995.

Melanie was married to Antonio for 20 years

The Working Girls actress and Miami Vice star divorced in 1996. While their relationship remained amicable - and they're still friends to this day - it was difficult for Dakota.

Melanie went on to marry actor Antonion Banderas in 1996 and they spent two decades together before also calling time on their relationship.

Dakota is in a relationship with Chris Martin

Dakota has praised the Puss in Boots star for changing their lives. "My stepfather Antonio Banderas burst into our lives," she said while presenting him with the Hollywood Actor Award at the Hollywood Film Awards in 2019.

"He was so vibrant and so fun and so funny, and his English was abstract. We found it absolutely amazing. He loved my mother and my siblings and I so fiercely, and so big and so loud, that it would change all of our lives forever. Antonio taught me about true passion and discipline."

Dakota and Melanie have a strong bond

Despite her family upheaval, Dakota remains close to her mom, her dad and her stepfather.

They all discouraged her from going into acting, but she was determined to make it her career. "I knew how tough it was to navigate all of the aspects of filmmaking, and I hope she learned some good tips from me! I think she did," Melanie told Vanity Fair.

"But it’s Dakota’s sense of self and her awareness of life, love and hard work that has gotten her through scary times."

