Gwyneth Paltrow poses hand in hand with Dakota Johnson after recent revelation about Chris Martin relationship

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin may have been divorced for seven years now, but still maintain a close relationship as friends and co-parents, and that extends to their new significant others.

Since 2017, Chris, 46, has been dating actress Dakota Johnson, 34, while Gwyneth, 51, has been married to Glee creator Brad Falchuk, 52, since 2018.

Through it all, Gwyneth has stated that she has a strong bond with Dakota, which was affirmed once again through one of the Goop founder's "Ask Me Anything" segments on her Instagram Stories.

Fans of the wellness entrepreneur asked for pictures of her kids and updates on her life, and when asked for her favorite photo with Dakota, she responded in kind.

Gwyneth shared a sweet snap of the pair posing in the winter wearing thick coats and jeans, smiling for the camera while adorably holding hands, signaling nothing but love between the two.

In a previous Instagram AMA, another fan asked her what her relationship with Dakota was really like, and she responded in the video below…

Chris and Gwyneth tied the knot in 2003 and they welcomed two children, 19-year-old Apple and 17-year-old Moses. In 2014, they announced their separation with the viral term "conscious uncoupling," and their divorce was finalized in 2016.

Earlier this month, Dakota attended Audrey Gruss' 2023 Hope for Depression Research Foundation annual luncheon held at The Plaza, New York City, with HELLO! also present.

She delivered a passionate speech on depression and mental health and opened up about the support she received from her partner Chris during low moments.

© Getty Images Dakota and Gwyneth became friends even before Chris began his relationship with the former

The Fifty Shades star shared: "A few weeks ago, I was having a low day and my partner [Chris Martin], said to me, 'Are you really struggling?' and I said 'No?'

"And he said, 'Baby, you are wearing a Cats T-shirt.' As in Cats the musical. So it turns out, I really was struggling. But that moment lifted me up and pulled me out of it."

Dakota was presented with the 2023 Hope Award for Depression Advocacy Award and spoke about how her dedication to the cause won out over her hesitancy to accept the award and highlight her mental state.

© Instagram Chris and Gwyneth were married from 2003-2016

"It turns out I have actually spoken about depression quite a handful of times as the foundation made me aware of after I frantically emailed saying 'What am I going to talk about?' Then, they sent me all these snippets since 2015 so it turns out I am an advocate.

"If me saying one little hopeful thing or one maybe relatable thing can help one other person feel a little bit better or a little bit less alone with their experience then I am a very willing advocate."

© Instagram They remain close as friends and co-parents to their kids Apple and Moses

She spoke also about masking her pain with comedy, adding: "Covering my pain or anxiety with comedy has become a lifelong tool, and I don't think it's a bad thing, it works, it helps me. Because, sometimes if I don't laugh, I will cry."

