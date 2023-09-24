Melanie Griffith shares rare photos of lookalike daughter with ex Antonio Banderas

Melanie Griffith took to social media to celebrate a joyous occasion, that being her youngest daughter Stella Banderas' 27th birthday.

The actress, 66, shares her daughter with ex-husband Antonio Banderas, 63, to whom she was married from 1996-2015, and she marked the special day with a few rare photos.

She posted some snapshots of her as a child, and one of a baby Stella being held by her thrilled mom, capping off the series with more recent snapshots, including one alongside her half sister Dakota Johnson.

Melanie wrote: "Happy Birthday my beautiful Stella! Since the day you were born you have brought so much love, compassion and joy to our family and into the world. I love you with all of my heart. I'm honored to be your Mama."

Several famous friends like Kate Hudson, Frances Fisher, and Nancy Sinatra shared birthday wishes as well, with fans leaving comments like: "Perfect combination of both beautiful parents! Happy birthday!" and: "Beauty runs in your family!" as well as: "Such a beautiful child grown up! God bless Stella!"

Her dad Antonio took to Instagram as well with photos of the father-daughter pair, and gushed: "My dear daughter, your arrival to the world 27 years ago is still the most beautiful day of my life. Happy birthday Stella del Carmen!!!"

Melanie, whose own mom is screen legend Tippi Hedren, was previously married to Stephen Bauer between 1981 and 1989, and together they share 38-year-old son Alexander.

The Working Girl star was also married twice to Don Johnson, between 1976 and 1979, and again between 1989 and 1996. Don and Melanie are parents to Dakota, 33. Antonio was previously married to Ana Leza from 1987 to 1996. He is currently dating Nicole Kimpel, a Dutch investment banker.

Antonio and Melanie first met while filming 1995's Two Much and quickly fell in love, tying the knot the following year once their respective divorces were finalized.

To this day, despite their divorce, they have remained on good terms and speak affectionately of each other. Antonio confirmed as much in a 2020 interview with El Break de las 7.

© Getty Images Stella is now in the public eye just like her famous parents, a budding model

"I think we are both reluctant to bury 20 years of marriage," he stated per Hola!. "We are human beings, we make mistakes and that is the human condition. You have to leave egos aside and not want to prove that you are right or find who's guilty of what.

"Because it may be both or neither of you. There is a moment when things are over, you have to accept it," he added, emphasizing that for the sake of their daughter, they've remained close.

© Getty Images Antonio and Melanie were married from 1996-2015

"We had a wonderful daughter that we both love and that is the end result of our relationship. The most beautiful thing we ever did together," and added that during their marriage, they "gave our best and lived wonderful moments that I will never forget."

