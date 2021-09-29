Melanie Griffith's daughter files papers to remove her mother's last name - details The actress has filed legal documents

Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas' daughter Stella has made a bold family decision that might come as a shock to her mother.

The 25-year-old actress has reportedly filed a name change petition to legally drop 'Griffith' from her name, according to legal documents obtained by The Blast. Stella has asked the Los Angeles County Courts to remove her "extra last name" so her new legal name will be "Stella Del Carmen Banderas".

Stella is Melanie's youngest child

"I just want to shorten my name by removing the extra last name. As well, I typically do not use 'Griffith' when referring to myself or on documents," she reportedly explained in paperwork as the reason behind her request.

She added: "So, dropping the name would match my regular use."

According to The Blast, there is nothing in the court documents that suggests there is any animosity between Stella and her mother, Melanie.

Stella accompanied her dad to the 69th San Sebastian International Film Festival

Stella is Melanie's youngest child, and she has also forged a career for herself as an actress and a model, much like her half-sister Dakota Johnson – whose father is Don Johnson.

While she was raised out of the spotlight – she is a dual-citizen of Spain and the US and speaks Spanish and English – Stella did make an appearance with her father at the 69th San Sebastian International Film Festival at the Kursaal Palace last week.

Melanie marked the sweet father and daughter outing on her Instagram, sharing images of the pair posing up a storm on the red carpet.

Melanie and Antonio only had one child, daughter Stella, during their relationship

"Father and daughter [three heart emojis] Stella and Antonio on the red carpet at San Sebastion Film Festival. #reunited #family #love @stellabanderasgriffith @antoniobanderasoficial," she captioned the photos.

Melanie and Antonio have remained on the friendliest of terms since their split in 2015. The couple are vocal about how much they care for each other, always wishing each other a happy birthday on social media and declaring their ongoing love and support.

