Anderson Cooper reveals his son Wyatt's one VERY unusual request for Santa

Anderson Cooper recently shared an endearing story about his nearly four-year-old son Wyatt's unique Christmas wishlist on his podcast "All There is with Anderson Cooper."

As the festive season approaches, the journalist and CNN anchor, revealed that this is the first Christmas Wyatt is genuinely excited about, fully embracing the magic of Santa Claus, reindeer, and holiday songs.

"Wyatt has a rather unusual set of requests for Santa," Anderson shared with a hint of amusement in his voice.

"He’s asked for a toy car, two candy canes, a rainbow, a pillow, and, quite curiously, knees. He already has two perfectly fine knees, but it seems he’s keen on having some spares."

© Anderson Cooper on Instagram Anderson with Wyatt, Sebastian and their Papa Benjamin

The affectionate father, who inherited his late mother Gloria Vanderbilt's entire estate, also has an 18-month-old son, Sebastian, whom he co-parents with his friend and former partner, Benjamin Maisani, aged 50.

This holiday season promises to be a busy one for Anderson, balancing family time with his professional commitments.

© Anderson Cooper on Instagram The cute duo at Christmas

After what's sure to be an eventful Christmas with his young sons, Anderson is set to co-host CNN's annual New Year's Eve show alongside his good friend Andy Cohen, 55.

The duo's chemistry and camaraderie have been a staple of the network's holiday celebrations.

During a recent guest appearance on Andy's "Watch What Happens Live," Anderson found himself in a hilarious situation as Andy probed into his private life with increasingly cheeky questions.

© Anderson Cooper on Instagram Wyatt celebrating his third birthday in 2023

The normally composed Anderson couldn't hold back his laughter as Andy inquired about his sex life and potential dealbreakers in a relationship.

When asked about preferences like baby talk in the bedroom or interest in partners significantly younger than him, Anderson responded with a mix of giggles and straightforward answers, indicating what he considered dealbreakers and what he did not.

Having hosted CNN's New Year's Eve special for 17 years, Anderson has a unique perspective on the holiday. In a 2020 interview with Variety, he reflected on why their broadcast is significant for many viewers.

© Anderson Cooper on Instagram Wyatt and Sebastian in December 2022

"New Year's Eve can be a challenging and even somewhat depressing holiday for some. It's a night that can often end poorly for many people," he observed.

Anderson believes that their Times Square broadcast offers a fun, stress-free alternative for audiences looking to enjoy the celebrations without the downsides.

"It’s just two people standing out in the cold and rain, watching events unfold. Funny and unexpected things happen, making it an enjoyable night. That’s really all you can ask for on New Year’s Eve," he concluded, highlighting the simple joy and entertainment value their show brings to viewers at home.

