Keith Urban leaves wife Nicole Kidman in New York as he arrives in Sydney with his daughters - and they look so grown up!

Keith Urban recently made his way back to Australia, arriving in Sydney without his wife, Nicole Kidman, as the festive season approaches.

The 55-year-old artist was seen at Sydney International Airport on Sunday night, accompanied by his two daughters, Sunday Rose, 15, and Faith Margaret, 12, following their flight from the United States.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Sunday was as tall as her famous father and her sister wasn't far off either.

The renowned country music star dressed casually in a black T-shirt and matching track pants, appeared in good spirits while navigating through the terminal.

© Getty Images Nicole Kidman is in NYC while Keith arrives in Australia

He was flanked by his daughters and a personal security guard. The singer completed his relaxed ensemble with sunglasses, white sneakers, a silver bracelet, and a brown leather duffel bag.

His daughters, Sunday and Faith, displayed their growing maturity, both almost matching their father in height. Sunday opted for a laid-back look with a black T-shirt and grey sweatpants, her dark blonde hair styled in two plaits. Faith, similarly, chose comfort in a blue T-shirt and grey Nike sweatpants.

© Getty Nicole, Keith, and their daughters split their time between Australia and Nashville

Meanwhile, their mother, Nicole Kidman, is currently busy in New York City, working on her new movie, "Babygirl."

In this film, Nicole portrays a CEO who embarks on an affair with a much younger intern, a character played by Harris Dickinson.

© Getty Nicole and Keith in 2017 with Sunday Rose (L) and Faith Margaret (R)

Directed and written by Halina Reijn, "Babygirl" is described as a deep dive into power dynamics and sexuality, portraying the complexities of a workplace romance.

Nicole is set to join her family in Sydney later in the week, as she is scheduled to attend the red carpet premiere of her latest Amazon Prime series, "Expats."

While the family's Christmas plans remain under wraps, it is anticipated that they will spend quality time with Nicole's mother, Janelle, who is 82 and has been facing health challenges.

© Getty Nicole & Keith's daughters made a rare appearance via video link at an awards ceremony

The family's visit is also expected to include time with Nicole's sister, Antonia, and her six children. Nicole and Antonia share a strong bond and are often seen together during Nicole's visits to Australia.

The Urban-Kidman family's return to Australia for the holidays promises to be a time of family reunions and festive celebrations.

While they prefer to keep their children out of the spotlight, Nicole often talks about them and also how she and Keith navigate parenthood. "We’re always working through stuff, but it’s very much love-based, so there’s an enormous amount of give and take," she told Harper's Bazaar of their romance.

"I want him to have the best life he can have, and he responds the same way. We really love parenting together."

Nicole elaborated during an interview with Entertainment Tonight when she said: "That’s our job as a parent, to always offer unconditional love. Everything is motivated by wanting to take care of your children and carve a path for them and leave them with a sense of morality, dignity, and accountability."

And it is also about making sacrifices. "I want to be a good wife and a good mother, so that requires giving up things I want sometimes," Nicole added.

