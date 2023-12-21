Billy Joel’s daughters Della, 8 and Remy, 6, make rare appearance onstage for an unforgettable performance

At the legendary Madison Square Garden, Billy Joel, at 74, delivered an unforgettable performance on Tuesday night, solidifying his status as an icon in the music world.

The concert, part of his ongoing annual residency at the renowned venue, was nothing short of spectacular, featuring guest appearances that thrilled the audience.

In a remarkable moment, Billy was joined on stage by his daughters, Della, eight, and Remy, six, for a heartwarming rendition of "Jingle Bells."

The young girls, whom Billy shares with his second wife, Alexis Roderick, aged 41, charmed the audience with their matching green leather-look dresses and black tights, with Della adding a festive touch with a red and green hat.

© Myrna M. Suarez Billy Joel (R) performs with his daughters Della Joel and Remy Joel at Madison Square Garden

The sisters stood close to each other, exuding warmth and familial love as they sang alongside their father.

The scene was a tender display of the strong bond between Billy and his daughters. The audience was also reminded of Billy’s other daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, 36, from his previous marriage to Christie Brinkley.

© Myrna M. Suarez Billy Joel performs at Madison Square Garden

The night was made even more special with the presence of Elvis Costello, aged 69, who graced the stage, bringing his unique energy and talent.

Additionally, the venue was honored with the presence of newlyweds Greta Gerwig, 40, and Noah Baumbach, 54, who reportedly attended the concert in their wedding attire after their recent nuptials at City Hall.

© Kevin Mazur Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig watch Billy Joel perform at Madison Square Garden

Greta was elegantly dressed in a bridal white blazer and top paired with a pleated skirt, while Noah complemented her in a stylish dark navy suit.

This concert is part of Billy Joel's historic residency at Madison Square Garden, which he began in 2014.

The residency has been a monumental part of New York City's entertainment landscape, with Joel holding the record for the most consecutive shows at this iconic venue.

However, in a surprising announcement made in June, Joel revealed that his residency would conclude with his 150th show at the Garden. Reflecting on this decision, Joel expressed his amazement at the residency's longevity, saying, "I'm kind of flabbergasted that it lasted as long as it did. My team tells me that we could continue to sell tickets, but ten years, 150 shows - all right already!"

© Photo: Getty Images Billy with his wife

Billy Joel's first performance at Madison Square Garden was a career-defining moment for him, and it has since become a significant milestone in his journey as an artist.

He fondly recalled, "I do remember the first time we played Madison Square Garden, it was the pinnacle of my career. I thought, 'My God, I'm headlining Madison Square Garden.' Everybody in the world knows when you play The Garden, it's not just New York."

He expressed profound gratitude to his audience for their unwavering support over the years and acknowledged the difficulty in bringing an end to such an extraordinary chapter in his career. "It's hard to end, even at 150 lifetime shows. I just want to thank everyone for the wonderful thing that's happened here," he stated.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.