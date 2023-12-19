David Beckham shows off fatherly bond with daughter Harper with sweet hug - see photo

David Beckham has shown off how strong his fatherly bond is with his only daughter, Harper, as the father-of-four wrapped his 12-year-old child up in a big hug as they walked the streets together.

The family have been enjoying some time in New York City, and the adorable photo was snapped as David and Harper, alongside Cruz Beckham, left Sadelle's, a restaurant located in SoHo that specialises in bagels. The sweet image sees David wrap his arms around his daughter with the pair being all smiles, although Harper looked a tiny bit embarrassed from the display of affection.

© Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com David hugged his daughter in a sweet moment during an afternoon out

The budding fashionista was all dressed up in a blue woollen jumper and jeans alongside a pair of pair of hoop earrings. Meanwhile, David wore a thick brown jacket and jeans, alongside a hat to keep himself warm on the chilly day.

Last week, David shared a series of photos of himself and Harper taking in the sights in New York City, ranging from ice skating to lunch out together and the spectacular views from super-high skyscrapers.

The football star's followers adored the insight into his fun day with Harper, with one telling the star: "This little girl is never going to settle for the bare minimum bc of her daddy." Another said: "Dads having a great time with their daughter are always my favourite," while a third posted: "A man who values his family is a man worth admiring."

Speaking to HELLO! about their bond, educational psychologist Dr Patricia Britto said: "David Beckham seems to have a lovely bond with his daughter, which is beautiful because he is a great role model to other fathers.

© Instagram Harper and David regularly show off their sweet bond

"I don't think David Beckham has more love for his daughter than his sons, as he is likely to love them all equally. His approach to parenting towards his sons might be different as he is likely to parent the same way he was as a child, which is common for most people.

"I think David is likely to understand that a daughter’s father is her 'first love' regardless of her experience with her father. Thus, it can be assumed that the father-daughter relationship has the potential to shape social interaction and relationship patterns that surface later in adulthood."

© Instagram The father and daughter have the sweetest bond

Harper has long been following in her father's footsteps, and seems to have his knack for cooking. Shining a light on his daughter's talent, David once shared an image of Harper prepping a special dish for her father. "Easy like Sunday morning. My little chef [chef emoji] thank you for my bacon sandwich, watch out Chef @gordongram," David wrote in his caption.

