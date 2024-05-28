Reese Witherspoon's famous niece looks identical to star in new photos marking huge milestone

Reese Witherspoon cried "tears of joy" for her niece Abby James Witherspoon as she marked a major milestone over the weekend.

The 48-year-old was an extremely proud aunt as she watched Abby participate in her high school graduation.

Taking to Instagram, Reese shared a carousel of photos from the ceremony, including one of her and Abby – who was proudly holding her diploma – and the striking family resemblance was evident.

Reese looked gorgeous in a white wrap dress with lavender and green floral embroidery, while Abby looked adorable in a floor-length white dress with puffed sleeves.

Another photo showed Abby walking through the ceremony with her arm linked with her sister, Draper – both of whose dad is Reese's brother, John Witherspoon.

Captioning the post, an emotional Reese penned: "Tears of joy for my incredible niece @abbyjameswitherspoon!"

© Instagram Reese and Abby look so alike

She added: "Congratulations on all the hard work, long hours of studying, the endless hours of test taking and essay writing ... and biggest congrats on being the joyful, kind- hearted, energetic, funny girl we are all so proud of! Such a proud aunt."

Reese's fans were blown away by the similarities between her and Abby, with one commenting: "How special! She looks like her aunt."

© Instagram Abby looked beautiful on her graduation day

A second said: "Gosh, she looks like you." A third added: "Strong family genes." Another said: "[Abby] looks like your younger sister."

Like her aunt, Abby has starred in several movies and is a promising young actress. She made her movie debut in 2015's Hot Pursuit – which starred Reese – and had roles in 2022's Secret Headquarters.

She will next be seen in the upcoming fantasy adventure, Boys of Summer, starring Mel Gibson.

© Instagram Abby graduated as the Class of '24

Despite her burgeoning Hollywood career, Abby revealed on her Instagram that she is attending Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles in the fall.

She previously spoke to Parade about following in Reese's footsteps and shared the advice her aunt passed down to her. "She's been super helpful. She told me to always know your lines, be ready for your first day on the set, and always know the names of everyone working on set," Abby said in 2022.

"Be super-kind to everyone and be professional. Realize that your job is important, whatever it is, and be prepared," she added.

© Instagram Abby was joined by her sister Draper

Abby has worked hard to get her foot in the door in Hollywood and revealed that she has auditioned over 200 times for roles.

"I was definitely surprised; I don't think I realized how much work auditions were, and how much time it can take [to get cast or rejected] after an audition," she said.

"I have submitted about 200 [video] auditions, and there have been a lot more no's than yeses," she added.

© Getty Images Abby made her film debut in Reese's 2015 film Hot Pursuit

Just like she did in high school, Abby hopes to continue juggling her studies with her acting career.

"I hope to go to college in L.A. I always wanted to live there," she revealed before she graduated. "I definitely want to pursue acting. I'll continue auditioning and working on my craft."