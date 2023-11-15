Reese Witherspoon's son Deacon Phillippe sparks debate with unexpected tour of pricey West Village apartment – see inside

Deacon Phillippe may have flocked the nest last year when he left his mom Reese Witherspoon's luxe Los Angeles home to start his college career, but that doesn't mean he's left splendor behind.

The aspiring musician, 20, is currently studying at New York University – where fellow nepo babies Ryder Robinson (Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson), Gracie McGraw (Tim McGraw and Faith Hill), Lola and Michael Consuelos (Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos), and others have also studied – but he's traded in the dorms for a swanky apartment in the West Village.

Deacon is The Morning Show actress' youngest son with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, with whom she also shares daughter Ava, 24, plus she shares youngest son Tennessee, ten, with ex-husband Jim Toth.

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon's son Deacon turns 20

This week, Deacon made a surprise appearance on TikTok star Caleb Simpson's account, where he catches famous and non-famous people alike, planned or unplanned, on the street and requests an apartment tour.

Coming in hot recording from the corner of Bleecker and Christopher, Deacon was quickly asked how much he pays for rent in New York City, though he kept coy and simply shrugged: "West Village prices man." The average price for a studio or one bedroom apartment in the area ranges around the $3k to $5k mark.

Though he kept mum on his rent, Deacon happily opened the doors to his home, a brick-lined duplex with hardwood floors, bright windows – and roommates!

The NYU sophomore proudly showed off their cozy living room set-up, their vinyl-clad brick wall, plus his room, where he keeps his keyboard and at-home music studio setup.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon twins with family member - and it's not Ava!

MORE: Reese Witherspoon confesses to Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager new chapter in her life following split from Jim Toth

Fan reaction in the comments section was mixed as expected, with many netizens joking Deacon failed to mention who his famous parents were.

© Getty Deacon has been forging his own path in the spotlight

"Occupation: student," one fan wrote, taking from the post's caption, before adding: "Parents: Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Philippe."

Still, most fans came to Deacon's defense, arguing: "Honestly, it's not outrageous, so I don't get the hate… he even has roommates!" and: "Cleanest boy apartment I have ever seen," as well as: "Aww it seems like they raised a humble kid," plus another fan added: "It's a nice apartment but he could have something much fancier for sure. He seems like a great kid!"

© Getty The 20-year-old is currently a sophomore at NYU

Deacon meanwhile joked in the comments: "Nice meeting you man!! Even though you made me late to class."

MORE: Reese Witherspoon's lookalike daughter Ava showcase bold tattoos in edgy selfie

© Getty Reese shares two kids with her ex Ryan

The 20-year-old is currently balancing his time at NYU with working both as a musician and actor. Some of the songs he has released include "Long Run," featuring Nina Nesbitt, "Runaway Train," "Kill My High," and "Half the Time."

As for the screen, he had a two-episode role on Mindy Kaling's hit coming of age comedy series Never Have I Ever in 2022.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.