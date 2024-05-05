Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava addresses comments about her weight with defiant message: 'Don't always know what someone's gone through'

Ava Phillippe has a message for the online trolls commenting on and speculating over her body and weight.

Reese Witherspoon's daughter was supported by fans and celebrities alike, after she made various social media posts slamming recent critics of her appearance.

Over the weekend, Ava, 24, took to TikTok and shared a video of her in the bathroom, set to No Doubt's classic "Just a Girl," which first read: "NBD [no big deal] but I just achieved a major milestone as a woman online…"

"I saw two different strangers commenting on my body," it continued, and detailed the comments: "The first said I should get Ozempic because I'm too fat…" and: "The second accused me of starving myself because I'm too thin."

As Ava appeared then messily drawing bright red lipstick on her lips and across her cheek, she further wrote: "My weight did not change in the time period between their comments (and it wouldn't be any of their business if it did!)" and declared: "It's such bull [expletive]."

She then reminded fans: "No one deserves to be picked apart for what they look like. You don't always know what someone's gone through or what they struggle with. But no matter who you are… Your beauty exceeds such superficial measurements."

© TikTok

"Pretty is as pretty does, babes… and body shaming is simply toxic behavior," she also wrote in the caption.

She then noted: "P.S. I put 'woman' because I see this type of thing happening disproportionately to young girls and women, but let me be clear; body shaming is toxic no matter who the subject is. We all deserve to feel safe and at peace in the vessel we live in."

© Instagram

After the inspiring video, fans were quick to take to the comments section to express their support and praise Ava for the reminder, with one writing: "This is why you're the BEST," as others followed suit with: "You are beautiful just like your mom, don't listen to the haters," and: "Well said my dear! Bravo to you for telling them to stick it where the sun don't shine," as well as: "I wish I would have heard this message as a young woman. I am so impressed with your wisdom and compassion."

Ava later shared a similar message on her Instagram Stories, along with a selfie featuring her dog, Benji.

© Getty The actress with her two kids

On it, she wrote: "Body shaming is toxic behavior. (Asked Benji and he agrees.)" and: "So maybe just… don't do that??"

Ava is the eldest daughter of the Hello Sunshine founder and her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. The former couple, who also share son Deacon Phillippe, 20, married in 1999 after meeting on the set of Cruel Intentions, and split in 2008.