It's not often we get to see inside Reese Witherspoon's gorgeous $15.9 million mansion nestled in the Hollywood hills of Los Angeles, but when we do we have serious house envy.

But one rare glimpse inside her home shared recently showed how one room has quite a surprising layout.

Reese appeared on the first episode of her company Hello Sunshine's daily podcast and filmed the conversation from inside one of the rooms of her California home which had an interesting double door feature.

The white wooden doors had classic brass handles and were adjacent to one another, making a double entrance into the room which perhaps serves as a home office for Reese.

Another surprising layout feature was the large pink sofa placed just behind where Reese was sitting. The sofa's width is so generous that it almost takes up space from both doors – but we bet it's super comfy to cosy up on.

Elsewhere in the room, we love the actress' retro-style print on the wall, as well as the exposed brick underneath. The floors of the study are wooden panelled but there's a large fabric rug placed on top underneath the sofa, making it more comfortable to walk on.

Reese captioned the video: "Hosted by the amazing @daniellerobay & @simoneboyce and naturally, I got to be the first guest.

"Loved this conversation about motherhood, finding your life purpose and how to get motivated on a new chapter in life!"

Reese lives at home with her three children from her two previous marriages. The Morning Show actress shares 24-year-old Ava and son Deacon, 20, with her ex-husband Ryan Philippe.

Reese is also a mom to 11-year-old Tennessee whom she shares with Jim Toth. In 2023, Reese and Jim announced they were separating after 12 years of marriage.

Fans were given a glimpse inside the kitchen at the family home back in December when she was preparing to welcome her loved ones over for a hearty Christmas meal.

The Legally Blonde star took a stunning selfie from inside the kitchen and the beautifully set table behind her was laid out perfectly.

Reese had laid two long tables for the occasion, both dressed in white and navy-blue table settings with ornate crockery the same colorway, delighting her followers who were quick to point out the origin of her plates.

"Love the Royal Copenhagen plates," one praised, while another commented: "Royal Danish china," accompanied with four heart eye emojis. It's clear Reese has excellent taste!