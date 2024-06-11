Ashlee Simpson's son Bronx, 15, towers over her and stepdad Evan Ross in rare family outing

Ashlee Simpson and her husband Evan Ross were overshadowed by her son Bronx during a family day out on Monday.

The 15-year-old – whose dad is Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz – towered over his mom and stepdad at the Inside Out 2 premiere in Los Angeles.

Bronx was the epitome of a 'cool kid' with his full head of curly hair and black-rimmed aviator eyeglasses.

He kept his attire casual, wearing baggy beige pants, a black hoodie, and white Nike sneakers.

© Getty Images Bronx's dad is Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz

Posing for photos at the El Capitan Theatre, Bronx stood much taller than the rest of his family.

Keeping his expression neutral, he happily posed alongside his mom, 39, Evan, 35, and his younger siblings Jagger, eight, and Ziggy, three.

Bronx's height isn't lost on his mother, who previously said during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show: "He's like 5' 9½", he towers over me."

She added: "[His] voice is deep, he's a young man… He's really chill, though, so I'm lucky for that."

Bronx was born in 2008, the same year Ashlee and his dad, Pete, tied the knot. They split in 2011, and Ashlee married Evan in 2014.

© Getty Images Bronx is so much taller than his mom and stepdad

Pete, meanwhile, shares son Saint, nine, and daughter Marvel, five, with longtime partner Meagan Camper.

In February, Ashlee said she "won the co-parenting lottery" with Pete during an appearance on Rachel Bilson's podcast, Broad Ideas.

"Co-parenting has for me been amazing," she said. "Pete's a great guy and Meagan's amazing and they also have two kids and I feel like I really... won the co-parenting lottery."

© Getty Images Bronx is the ultimate cool kid

She added: "They're amazing and I feel like we're always on the same page and if we're not, we get to the same page."

Speaking about her husband as a stepdad, Ashlee described Evan as "the best bonus dad". "I feel like also we started when Bronx was two and a half so he didn't know different.

"And Evan and I were together by the time he was like four, four and a half, so he doesn't know anything but Pete and Megan... and me and Evan."

© Getty Images Bronx is over 5ft 9

Evan previously discussed his blended family in an interview with Us Weekly, telling the publication: "I think the fact that there is a lot of respect amongst all of us. That makes it easier."

He added: "It's easy, we got really lucky with that."

© Getty Images Ashlee and Pete split in 2011

Speaking about his stepson, he said: "[He] is brilliant. I think he's, like, about to be the next George Lucas [with] his imagination."

As for his relationship with Pete, Evan said on Watch What Happens Live in 2018: "My relationship with Pete has been amazing. He knows I love his son very much, but it's his son."