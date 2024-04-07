Ashlee Simpson stuns in yellow bikini for beach photos with kids during Cabo family vacation

It is officially spring break, and Ashlee Simpson headed straight to the beach with her husband Evan Ross and their kids for it.

Along with her sister Jessica Simpson and her family, the "Pieces of Me" singer jetted off to Cabo San Lucas to soak up the sun and enjoy some quality family time, and shared some glimpses of the vacation with her fans.

Ashlee, 39, is a mom to son Bronx, 15, who she shares with ex-husband Pete Wentz, plus daughter Jagger Snow, eight, and son Ziggy Blue, three.

As they continued to enjoy their getaway, she took a moment to share some sweet beach photos on Instagram, first posting a pic taken from behind, in which she is heading into the ocean while holding her youngest son's hand.

Another adorable snap followed of little Ziggy cuddling with his dad as Bronx sat beside them, as well as more sun-filled photos, including cozy beach naps with the kids.

Ashlee also included glimpses of her fabulous vacation outfits, including a brown printed set which she paired with a white, mini Hermès Kelly, as well as a slinky black slip dress and a printed, fruit-themed linen beach dress.

"Cabo Spring Break pt. 1," she wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush about the vacation recap.

"The last pic of the kiddos smiling, so cute!!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Awwwww beautiful family. Cabo is best, looks so relaxing," and: "Beautiful family!" as well as: "So beautiful," plus another one of her followers also added: "Beautiful family! You look fabulous and all the clothes looked awesome!"

It has been quite the celebratory time for Ashlee and her family, who just last week celebrated her mother-in-law Diana Ross' milestone 80th birthday.

Ashlee also shared some photos from the epic birthday bash on Instagram, including one showing off her and her husband's glitzy all-white outfits, as well as another posing with her son Bronx, who already towers over her.

"Thank you for this fabulous look," the mom-of-three first wrote in her caption of her Georges Hobeika ensemble, adding: "Such a beautiful night of love and celebration with family and friends. Happy birthday mama d," alongside a silver heart emoji.

She had previously shared another even more fabulous set of photos from the birthday party, including an epic family portrait featuring her sister-in-law Tracee Ellis Ross, and more of her extended family, including plenty of nieces and nephews.

