Ashlee Simpson shares sweet photo of mini-me 3-year-old son Ziggy – and you can't miss his long hair

Ashlee Simpson and her family are more than ready to start enjoying the warm weather and spring bloom!

The "Pieces of Me" singer has already taken full advantage of the changing season with her latest family outing, and shared a sweet glimpse of it with fans.

Ashlee is a mom to son Bronx, 15, who she shares with ex-husband Pete Wentz, plus daughter Jagger Snow, eight, and son Ziggy Blu, three, who she shares with husband Evan Ross, Diana Ross' son.

The doting mom-of-three took to Instagram Wednesday and shared an adorable round of photos from her family's latest outing to a strawberry farm, starting with a stunning photo of her youngest son Ziggy standing in the middle of the abundant rows of strawberry bushes.

The pic highlights his long brown hair, as he's seen carrying a big bunch of freshly picked strawberries on the bright blue day.

Ashlee next shared a photo of little Ziggy riding with friends in a wooden carriage while enjoying popsicles, plus another one featuring herself, her friends, and all the kids posing with the impressive fields behind them.

"Strawberry friends forever," she aptly wrote in the caption alongside a strawberry emoji, plus she made The Beatles' classic 1967 record "Strawberry Fields Forever" the post's background song.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush about the heartwarming snaps, with Kathy Hilton, Paris Hilton's mom, leaving behind a string of heart-eye emojis, as others followed suit with: "This is beyond precious!!" and: "Love this so much!" as well as: "The best mama."

Ashlee along with her husband Evan – and her son Bronx – recently also had fun partying in Coachella, and before that, they enjoyed a relaxing spring break vacation in Cabo San Lucas.

The doting mom also shared several family photos on Instagram at the time from their trip to the beach, plus, later gushing about their stay at the Nobu Los Cabos, she wrote: "The new nobu residences are so beautiful. It was a perfect place for our family vacation with the most delish food, and wonderful hospitality. Can't wait to come back. Thank you for having us."

