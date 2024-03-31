Ashlee Simpson's son Bronx, 15, towers over her in glitzy photos from mother-in-law Diana Ross' 80th birthday bash

It was a weekend full of celebrations for Ashlee Simpson Ross and her extended family, as they came together to honor the one and only Diana Ross.

As the legendary "I'm Coming Out" singer marked her 80th trip around the sun, her family fêted her with an epic all out bash, and her daughter-in-law shared a round of photos from the glitzy event.

Plus, among the sweet pics was one featuring the "Pieces of Me" singer's son Bronx, 15, who looks so grown up and tall next to his mom.

Over the weekend, Ashlee, 39, took to Instagram to share a recap of the special family celebrations, starting off with a photo posing with her hubby Evan Ross.

The party appears to have had an all-white theme, and Evan wore a fashion-forward white suit with a cropped jacket while Ashlee dazzled in a beaded and sequined gown with a feather trim at the hem and sleeves.

The following snap captures Bronx towering over his mom, looking dapper as ever in a white t-shirt paired with matching jacket and trousers.

© Instagram Ashlee and Bronx matched in white

Ashlee shares Bronx with ex-husband Pete Wentz, of Fall Out Boy fame, to whom she was married from 2008 to 2011. She married Evan in 2014, and the couple share daughter Jagger Snow, eight, and son Ziggy Blu, three.

"Thank you for this fabulous look," the mom-of-three first wrote in her caption of her Georges Hobeika ensemble, adding: "Such a beautiful night of love and celebration with family and friends. Happy birthday mama d," alongside a silver heart emoji.

She had previously shared another even more fabulous set of photos from the birthday party, including an epic family portrait featuring her sister-in-law Tracee Ellis Ross, and more of her extended family, including plenty of nieces and nephews.

Diana has five children; she shares Rhonda, 52, with Berry Gordy, Tracee, 51, and Chudney, 48, with Robert Ellis Silberstein, plus Ross, 36, and Evan, 35, with Arne Naess Jr.

© Instagram The Ross-Simpson family in 2022

"Queen Mama D, Happy Birthday... What a beautiful celebration of your 80th. Thank you for being inspiring, gracious, iconic, and the most incredible grandmother and mother-in-law," Ashlee wrote in her caption.

She concluded: "We all look up to you. It doesn’t get better. Love you with all of my heart."

