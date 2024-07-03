Chelsea Handler's handsome, towering nephew steals the show in vacation snapshots

Chelsea Handler took to Instagram this week to celebrate her family and delivered a heartwarming set of photos from their recent vacation.

The star has been enjoying a getaway in Mallorca where she's been joined by her many nieces and nephews.

And while she celebrated being an aunt in the sweet caption, her words were overshadowed by one family member in particular.

In one image, Chelsea was dwarfed by her super-tall nephew, Max, who stood head and shoulders above her.

At 5ft 5, Chelsea appeared to be a foot shorter than Max, something she confirmed four years ago when he turned 18 and she wished "Maxi Pie. My 6'4" Russian nephew," a happy birthday.

In the new photo, Max looked tanned and handsome wearing jeans and a smart shirt as he wrapped an arm around his famous aunt and smiled for the camera.

"My brothers and sisters did all the hard work of procreation leaving me in my predestined perfect position of being an A+ aunt," Chelsea wrote. "I take a lot of pride in my aunting, and I have a whole bunch of nuggets I get to shower with love, and when things get serious, I am no where to be found!

"All my nuggets are growing and no longer nuggets, but once a nugget, always a nugget.

"Thank you, Mallorca for another trip of great memories, love, some other things, and only one person vomiting from alcohol."

Fans said it would be "cool" to have Chelsea as their aunt and called the family "beautiful," with some noting her "nuggets" have her smile.

Many also referenced "the tall one," who has "blossomed into a hot nugget," and added heart and on-fire emojis.

On her decision not to have kids, Chelsea told Today: "A lot of people just think, 'Oh, I have to do that. That's the next step,' and it's so annoying, because it's not what you have to do."

She's perfectly content in her role as an aunt and added: "I'm a great aunt. I crush that role. I'm texting with them all the time. I'm teaching them about consent. I'm on it, and that's my bandwidth."