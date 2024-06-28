Age-defying celebrities who look half their age: Jennifer Aniston, Demi Moore, Oprah Winfrey & more

Some of the best-loved stars of Hollywood are not those who are new to the block, but those who made their name decades ago and continue to wow in new exciting projects.

From Jennifer Aniston establishing herself as an icon of the 90s, to Gwen Stefani's timeless punky style, there are so many A-list female stars who continue to glow as they did when we first met them.

Whether with the help of an intense workout routine or the aid of tweakments along the way, these Hollywood heavyweights have maintained their radiance.

Never ones to stigmatise aging, join HELLO! in celebrating the full roster of radiant women over 40 who continue to inspire to this day…

1/ 9 © Getty JLo Jennifer Lopez, 54, was spotted in LA earlier this month wearing a pair of beige low-rise wide-leg pants and a white vest top with chunky trainers and a slicked bun looking like the same Jennifer fans fell in love with back in her 'Jenny from the Block' days.



2/ 9 © Getty Oprah The talk show host, 70, has maintained her voluminous dos and winning smile since she burst onto the TV scene in the late 1970s.



3/ 9 Jennifer Aniston Jennifer Aniston's 'Rachel' hairdo has had a major resurgence, and the star, 55, who earned the iconic blowdry its legendary status still looks uncannily like her past self. HELLO! heard all about how her viral 15-15-15 workout builds 'strength and endurance' for over 50s, blending cardio with Pilates.



4/ 9 © Getty Demi Moore Demi Moore, 61, looks younger than ever having updated her hair look, ditching her Ghost crop in favour of long tumbling tresses. Her impeccable sense of style also stood the test of time with her best recent look being her slinky sequinned skirt and silky shirt she wore to a National Women's History Museum Benefit.



5/ 9 © Getty Catherine Zeta-Jones The Wednesday actress, 54, is often seen out with her husband Michael Douglas looking exactly like Marriette, her The Darling Buds of May alter ego.



6/ 9 © Getty Gwen Stefani Gwen's punky style hasn't aged a day. The 'Sweet Escape' singer, 54, made an appearance at Coachella in April where she wore fishnets and plaid as if it was 2006.



7/ 9 © Getty Victoria Beckham Victoria Beckham celebrated her 50th birthday in May where she was seen reuniting with her Spice Girls bandmates for a spontaneous rendition of 'Wannabe'. She wowed in a sheer mint birthday dress displaying her timeless sense of style.



8/ 9 © Getty Nicole Kidman Every time Nicole Kidman, 57, wears a nude dress it reminds us of how her fashion sense just doesn't age. We loved her 2017 Oscars look and the timeless dupe she wore to the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's A Family Affair earlier this month.

