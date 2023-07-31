Chelsea Handler looks phenomenal in head-turning vacation photos after defending her child-free lifestyle

The Chelsea Handler Show star is living it up

Chelsea Handler, renowned for her comedic flair and charismatic personality, was recently seen living it up on an adventurous Tanzanian vacation.

As an ardent advocate of enjoying life on her terms, Chelsea once again captured attention with her stunning photographs and head-turning anecdotes from her African getaway.

Taking to Instagram, The Chelsea Handler Show star shared a vibrant video from her vacation, relishing the splendid sights and wildlife around her. Her caption was laced with humor and environmental awareness: "Enjoying the beauty of the earth before climate change takes it away."

The 46-year-old has frequently been in the spotlight lately for her vocal celebration of a single and childless life.

In a world that often measures a woman's success by her marital and motherhood status, Chelsea's outlook offers a refreshing contrast.

Earlier this year, she shared an amusing Instagram reel that gave followers a glimpse into "a day in the life of a childless woman," humorously showcasing her independence and ability to indulge in her personal passions without the constraints of parental responsibilities.

Chelsea seems to revel in this ongoing conversation, recently adding another layer to the debate. She responded to a controversial statement made by entrepreneur Adam Sosnick.

Chelsea is enjoying a holiday in Tanzania

In a video that interlaced her response with his remarks, Chelsea refuted his presumption that women leading independent, unmarried, and childless lives at 45 cannot be genuinely content.

Addressing his question: "What's wrong with that?" Chelsea responded with a resolute "nothing." She also criticized the narrow-mindedness of men who struggle to accept women finding fulfillment outside the traditional paradigms of marriage and motherhood.

© Instagram Chelsea enjoys her 'child-free' lifestyle

Ardently countering the societal norm, Chelsea referenced an article which posits that unmarried women tend to lead happier lives and have longer lifespans.

Though existing data often highlights a correlation between marriage and health outcomes or happiness, Chelsea boldly contests these findings, suggesting that single women can indeed revel in their freedom from patriarchal attitudes.

The conversation sparked a heated exchange when Jedediah Bila, YouTuber and podcaster, criticized Chelsea for promoting a lonely life devoid of marriage and motherhood.

© Instagram Chelsea with her fellow travellers in safari getaway

In response, Chelsea showcased her happy, childless life by posting a humorous video of herself popping open a bottle of champagne, emphasizing the joys of her personal freedom.

Chelsea cites Professor Paul Dolan at the London School of Economics, who has claimed that "women who are single with no children are happiest."

She further stresses that traditional markers of success, such as marriage and motherhood, need not be linked with women's happiness.

Chelsea cheekily retorts to Jedediah: "Oh and don't worry, Jedediah, this wine won't make me red or puffy. Since I don't have kids to pay for, I have extra money and I bought a hyperbaric chamber so it's great for my skin and circulation, so I can just drink and do as many drugs as I want and then I come in here and flip it and reverse it."