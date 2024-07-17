Urgent call to support the UK's children - here's how you can help

The children's charity's UNICEF is calling on Keir Starmer's new government to improve support for under five years and their families, by committing to a National Baby and Toddler Guarantee.

The Early Moments Matter campaign's latest survey warns that mounting debt, poor mental health, and expensive and unavailable childcare is placing children's futures at risk.

© UNICEF Supporter and struggling mum, Thea at a baby bank

A staggering 87% of parents of babies, toddlers and children under five years are worried about their children's future life chances and particularly parents in lower income households are not getting the support they need.

Results of the annual YouGov survey commissioned by UNICEF UK found that 66% of parents said the cost-of-living crisis had negatively impacted their family.

A worrying 63% reported to have struggled with their mental health while being a parent, and 62% said the lack of local, affordable, and quality childcare is one of the biggest challenges facing parents. Twenty-five per cent of parents have had to borrow money to pay for essentials and 38% dread the holidays because of the financial strain.

One parent shared their concerns: "Lack of new educational toys and books because they’re too expensive, no days out because it is also too expensive, can only just afford to buy second-hand clothes and shoes for the children… Food choices are worse as they’re all that we can afford."

© UNICEF The Early Moments Matter campaign's latest survey warns that mounting debt, poor mental health, and expensive and unavailable childcare is placing children's futures at risk

Another shared: "Less able to go to activities and join in with classes as most have cost. Not able to learn skills: i.e. swim due to cost. We have had to delay potty training and other skills due to saving for equipment and developmental toys etc."

One explained: "I am a single parent… the costs of living make it a constant struggle to afford basic living necessities. My money all goes on my child…I’ve worked all my life, but as a single parent providing for a child has been made basically impossible…These days you now need two incomes to run a household, and family help. I have neither."

UNICEF is asking the government to:

Increase financial support to families, including ending the two-child limit and removing the benefits cap. Guarantee every child a place in a local, affordable, and quality early education and care setting. Ensure every parent with a young child can access mental health support when they need it.

© UNICEF supporter and struggling mum, Thea at a baby bank

Joanna Rea, Director of Advocacy for the UK Committee for UNICEF UK said: "This is the moment to start making the UK one of the best places to raise a child and reverse the years of underinvestment and austerity which contributed to the UK having the highest increase in child poverty of any rich country.

"With a quarter of parents borrowing money to pay for the essentials for their children - supporting them must be an urgent national priority for the new Government."

VOLUNTEER STORY: How being kind to others gives me courage to conquer my struggles

How you can help:

Find out more about the campaign, what is included in the Guarantee, or sign the petition here.