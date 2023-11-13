How being kind to others gives me courage to conquer my struggles

This year, I took on the challenge of running five marathons to raise money for UNICEF UK. I started in April with the London Marathon and finished in Africa in October, where I ran a double marathon through the Sahara desert.

In total, my marathons helped me raise £7,500, but aside from the money raised, being kind to others throughout the challenge actually helped me find my own strength.

I have a chronic neurological condition, so the marathons were a challenge for me both physically and mentally. I’ve always been determined that my disability would never hold me back and I’d love for my challenge to demonstrate how being disabled doesn’t have to be an obstacle to achieving goals or having an impact on others around the world.

Why fundraising makes me happy

I’ve spent my life working with children all over the world. During the time I spent travelling and volunteering with children in Africa, I had an encounter with a baby boy which led to my decision that I had to do more.

I worked hard to get the boy the life-saving hospital care he desperately required. I made a promise that day to fight for the same life-saving medical care for every child, the way I’d fought for him.

Fundraising is one of the most important and rewarding things I do. It gives me a real sense of drive, dedication, determination and direction; things I’ve often struggled with in my life.

For me, true happiness comes from making a lasting and meaningful impact in the lives of others. UNICEF will never stop making a difference in the lives of children, ever. And neither will I.

Why does being kind make me happy?

Kindness is a beautiful reminder of why I’m here, and how I can use my life to help others.

In a hostile world filled with suffering and pain, kind gestures reaffirm my faith in humanity. Being kind soothes my soul, giving me the strength, courage, calmness and clarity to conquer my own struggles.

Even in my darkest of times, kindness shines like a beacon of light asking not, 'What can the world do for me?' but rather, 'How can I serve the world?'

When I’m worried, anxious or afraid, acts of kindness have the transformative power to raise me up so that I can overcome the burdens of my heart. Therein lies its intrinsic beauty.

Kindness shows me I’m worth the effort, and all my efforts have worth. When I’m kind to others, it not only changes me, it changes the world.

Helping others has changed me by challenging me. I don’t know how much time I have here on Earth, but I do know I want to do things that matter.

I won’t merely settle for a mediocre existence. I want to strive to do better, dare to dream about ways I can do something meaningful, something momentous, something courageous something awe-inspiring.

I want to live a life filled with passion, purpose, magic and miracles in a desire to make an impact. Zeal ignites a flame within my heart - I want to go and set the world on fire!

For more info or to donate to UNICEF visit unicef.org.uk.