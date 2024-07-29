I'm having a '90s summer' and it's the best thing I've ever done

When I told my children we were going to have a '90s summer', they looked a bit confused, but now we're in full swing, it's the best thing we've ever done.

In summers gone by, I have crammed every day with as many things as possible, thinking that was a good idea. Day trips, holidays, special experiences, entertainment, activities, you name it, we did it.

Don't get me wrong, there was a lot of fun to be had in that (and I'm not against a few trips here and there) but doing it every day was exhausting and it left little time for rest, imagination or creativity and so this year, in my eternal quest for guilt free joy, we've made big changes.

Louise and her girls are having their best ever summer

I'm going to tell you all about it but firstly, to caveat, you don't need children for this to be your new lifestyle. Anyone can do this- with ease.

My 90s summer

Think back to the best bits of your childhood. I call it a '90s summer' but half my childhood was actually in the 80s. Call it whatever works for you.

Louise is loving her laidback summer

The gist of the idea is that times were simple and less was more. We enjoyed the toys we had, socialised a lot and days out were a treat rather than the norm. I think about what my mum enjoyed and I'd say it was time with her people, good food and working on her indie craft business. It wasn't keeping up with the Joneses or doing and being bigger and better every single day.

Our home resort

I've incorporated this attitude into July and it has been such a happy month. We invested in a giant paddling pool for the garden and rather than going on a thousand different day trips, I've renamed our garden, 'The Resort'.

Louise is enjoying a more lowkey summer

The girls have had friends over most days and Liam and I have made use of the patio firepit for summer evening date nights. It's not flashy or wildly exciting but we've all loved it. Keeping things simple is the way forward, like the 'underconsumption' trend on social media.

Louise's daughter have been loving their home resort

READ: Why putting my kids first yet still making time for me is the ultimate juggle

Filling my cup

School and clubs being shut for the holidays means I've carved out time to spend with friends and totally filled my cup. I've loved sharing my vintage shopping days with my bestie, Esther, online and it seems you've all loved it too - my new 'PreLoved Series' has been such a hit, thank you!

Junk journalling

The other thing I've been doing that’s been bringing me almost embarrassing amounts of joy is junk journalling. It's been all over my TikTok FYP and it leans into everything I've ever loved!

Junk journalling is Louise's new favourite hobby

In my day we called it scrapbooking and you could buy kits of themed supplies. These days, wonderfully rebranded by Gen Z, junk journalling seems much more free. Gone are the days of perfectly co-ordinated pages of carefully printed photos and curated colours, now you collect bits and pieces from a day out, lunch with a friend or a package you've received, rip it up and stick it in, any way you like.

I've found an old photo printer to create photo stickers and each night I've been making the most of all the little treasures I collect – ticket stubs, menus, pretty stamps, cute stickers, that kind of thing.

Summer is a bit different this year

We recently attended a family film premiere (now a much-appreciated treat day out rather than just another event!) and after keeping the invitation and a few mementos from that, I made a spread in my junk journal. Is it a work of art? No way! Did it allow me 15 minutes to be creative, mindful and really happy? Sure flippin’ did! I want to do it for everything now, it was so satisfying.

A premiere was a special summer occasion

Today we’ve got friends around and I’m going to take a few pictures, save some of the art Pearlie does, maybe peel a few labels off of things and do a spread of our happy homey day.

I think a few years ago, I'd have kept this secret or even stopped myself from doing it. I'd have told myself it's a bit lame. Grown-ups don't enjoy stickers or save stuff to glue into a book – it's weird! What a shame to have felt that way. Where’s the fun in that?

INSPIRATION: Always busy? Try these go-slow tips for a happier life

This month, with no guilt or restrictions, I've allowed joy in. I've embraced the 'weird' and I fully urge you to do the same. If it's junk journalling, get going with your sticky tape, if it's something else, go forth and do it with wild abandon - life is far too short to care what other people think.

The one thing I wish I'd done more of this month has been wedding planning. I've done nothing other than book the DJ. So, as we finish the month of July, I'm making a little pledge. By next month I will have chosen and ordered my wedding dresses. Yes, dressES. I'll share the whole process with you and we'll make August a very bridal column shall we?

Until then, go and be weird and wonderful, do whatever brings you the most joy and I'll see you soon!