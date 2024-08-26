Meet Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s 6 kids: from Taylor Swift's ex to Ben Affleck's rumored new fling

The Kennedy family is a big one, and a fixture of American culture, history and politics, but the one in the spotlight at the moment is that of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s.

The former Independent candidate for president, who recently withdrew his campaign and in turn endorsed Republican Donald Trump, is one of 11 children who John F. Kennedy's brother, late Attorney General Robert. F Kennedy, welcomed with his wife Ethel Kennedy before his assassination in June 1968.

Since 1947, there has always been at least one member of the Kennedy family actively working in politics, however RFK Jr. is the first to so publicly distance himself from his family's established Democratic loyalties, and he has subsequently been disavowed by much of his family, who previously endorsed President Joe Biden, and now Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

The controversial politician, 70, has a large family of his own; in 1982, he married Emily Ruth Black, and they had two children. He later married the late Mary Kathleen Richardson in 1992, with whom he welcomed four children, though their marriage ended in tragedy; RFK Jr. filed for divorce in 2010, and a bitter legal battle ensued, which culminated in Richardson taking her own life in 2012. Prior to her death, she found a 2001 diary of her estranged husband in which he detailed affairs with 37 different women.

That year, he had started dating Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Cheryl Hines, and they married in 2014. Read all about RFK Jr.'s six children below.

© Instagram Bobby and his wife Amaryllis in 2020

Robert Francis "Bobby" Kennedy III, 39

Bobby was born on September 2, 1984, and was named after his father and grandfather. Though he naturally was involved in politics growing up, he later turned to the entertainment industry, and in 2013, he wrote and starred in a movie titled Eurotrapped, followed by his directorial debut ELEW: Live from Infinity, a one-act comedic play.

Since 2017, he has been married to former CIA agent Amaryllis Fox, known for her memoir Life Undercover: Coming of Age in the CIA. Fox worked as her father-in-law's campaign manager, and she and her husband share two kids, daughter Bobby and son Cassius, plus she is also a mom to Zoë, a daughter from a previous relationship.

© Getty Kick in 2021

Kathleen Alexandra "Kick" Kennedy, 36

Born on April 13, 1988, Kick was named after her great-aunt Kathleen "Kick" Kennedy Cavendish, JFK's sister, who died in 1948 aged 28 in a plane crash. After graduating from Stanford University, she has worked in acting, philanthropy and activism, and has made editorial contributions to various publications.

She has also been romantically linked to some famous men; she previously dated Paul Simon's son Harper, and was dating late billionaire Matthew Mellon at the time of his unexpected death aged 53 in 2018, some days before her 30th birthday. Most recently, she sparked dating rumors with Ben Affleck, amid his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

© Getty Conor and his fiancée earlier this year

Conor Richardson Kennedy, 30

Conor, RFK and Richardson's first child, was born on July 25, 1994. Ahead of his 18th birthday, he made headlines for his whirlwind, infamous romance with Taylor Swift, who had recently been linked to his cousin Patrick Schwarzenegger.

In October 2022, he made the revelation that he had secretly volunteered to fight for Ukraine in their war against Russian invasion, and spent some time in the northeastern front, without anyone knowing who he was. As of August 2024, he is engaged to Brazilian singer Giulia Be.

© Getty Kyra at Paris Fashion Week June 2024

Kyra LeMoyne Kennedy, 29

Kyra was born a year and a month after her older brother Conor, and stepped into the spotlight as soon as she turned 18, making her debut at the famed Bal des Debutantes.

Though little is known of her personal life, she has been a socialite ever since, frequenting fashion shows and New York City society events, and is known for her friendship with other young socialites with famous families, including Tiffany Trump, Gaia Matisse and Olympia of Greece.

© X/Twitter Finn stays out of the public eye

William Finbar "Finn" Kennedy, 26

Finn, born on November 8, 1997, stays out of the spotlight the most out of his siblings. He studied biology at Brown University, and has since made exceptions to his penchant for privacy to advocate for wildlife and efforts against climate change.

© Getty Aiden (front) in 2016

Aidan Caohman Vieques Kennedy, 23

The youngest of the bunch was born on July 13, 2001, and at the time, his father was serving a 30-day prison sentence after he was arrested for trespassing on U.S. Navy land during protests against the military bombing exercises on the Puerto Rican island of Vieques, which had been taking place since 1941, hence his middle name.

As of 2022, he has been a student at Harvard University.