Meet John F. Kennedy's 3 only grandchildren, including Jack Schlossberg

The Kennedy family has been a fixture of American history, society, politics, pop-culture and beyond for well over 100 years, starting with Joseph P. Kennedy Sr., the austere politician and businessman born in 1888, who with his wife Rose Kennedy — herself the daughter of a former Boston mayor — welcomed nine children, including former President John F. Kennedy.

Kennedy, who was assassinated in November of 1963, was the second born of the nine children; some of his siblings include the late attorney general and presidential hopeful Robert "Bobby" Kennedy, who was also assassinated, in 1968, Edward "Ted" Kennedy, infamous for the 1969 Chappaquiddick incident, and Rosemary Kennedy, who was left permanently incapacitated at 23 after her father, also infamously, arranged to have a lobotomy performed on her.

Since 1947, there has always been at least one member of the Kennedy family actively working in politics, most recently Joe Kennedy III, the grandson of RFK, who served as the U.S. representative for Massachusetts's 4th congressional district from 2013 to 2021.

His uncle, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., recently failed to qualify for a CNN presidential debate against President Joe Biden and Donald Trump, as part of his flailing run as an Independent, which his family and Biden have denounced. Beyond politics, other Kennedy family members who have made a name for themselves in a post-Camelot era include Maria Shriver, the daughter of JFK's sister Eunice Kennedy and her husband Robert Sargent Shriver Jr.

Though the Kennedy family tree is certainly expansive — former CIA agent Amaryllis Fox and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo are also connected via marriage — the former president himself has only three grandchildren.

With his wife Jacqueline "Jackie" Kennedy Onassis, who passed away in 1994, he welcomed four children. A daughter, Arabella, was born stillborn in 1956, and their son Patrick, born in 1963, died just days old from complications from his birth.

In 1960, they welcomed another son, John F. Kennedy Jr., nicknamed John John, who worked as an attorney, journalist, and founder of George magazine before his tragic death aged 38 in 1999, when the plane he was piloting towards Martha's Vineyard crashed, killing him, his wife Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, and her sister Lauren Bessette.

His older sister Caroline Kennedy, 66, was born in 1957; she is an attorney and diplomat, was previously the U.S. Ambassador to Japan, and currently helms the same role for Australia. With her husband Edwin Schlossberg, who she married in 1986, she welcomed three children, Rose, Tatiana, and Jack. Learn all about them below.

Rose

Rose, 35, is Caroline's oldest child, and the first-born grandchild of JFK. She grew up in New York City, and later graduated from Harvard University in 2010, plus she earned a Master of Professional Studies from New York University's Interactive Telecommunications Program in 2013.

In 2016, she launched and starred in a comedic end time-apocalyptic web series on YouTube titled End Times Girls Club, with Mara Nelson-Greenberg. She and her wife Rory McAuliffe, a restaurateur, married in 2022.

Tatiana

Tatiana, 34, was born in 1990. She graduated from Yale University in 2012, and later on completed a masters in American History from the University of Oxford in 2014.

In addition to working as a journalist with writing featured in The New York Times, The Atlantic, and Bloomberg, in 2019, she published Inconspicuous Consumption: The Environmental Impact You Don't Know You Have. She has been married to George Moran since 2017, and they have one child together, born in 2022.

Jack

Jack, born John Bouvier in 1993, is the first and only grandson of JFK. He also graduated from Yale, in 2015, and in 2022, he graduated with a joint JD and MBA from Harvard.

In April of last year, he passed the New York state bar exam, though he has also recently raised eyebrows for his eccentric social media activity, including spoofs calling out his mom's cousin RFK Jr.'s presidential campaign, and a skateboarding video quoting Lord Byron, some of which have gone viral on X, and even garnered joking comparisons to his other famous relative, Little Edie, of Grey Gardens fame.