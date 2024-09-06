Dylan Dreyer shares 'blessed' family update following return to Today

Dylan Dreyer, like many of her other colleagues on Today, took some time off over the past few weeks, likely in order to spend some much-deserved time with her husband and three sons.

© @dylandreyernbc Cal is ready to go back to school

But not long after she returned to Today, she marked a special moment with her three boys as they return to school. Calvin, seven, Rusty, two, and Oliver, four all smiled brightly in the photo, with the eldest towering over his two brothers.

© @dylandreyernbc Oliver before he heads to school

The 3rd Hour anchor shared individual photos of her sons, who smiled at the camera as they stood in front of a tree, before posting a family photo of herself, husband Brian Fichera, and the boys.

© @dylandreyernbc Dylan's three sons looked so grown up

She captioned the photo: "How are these guys growing up so fast???? We had an epic summer and I’m so blessed to spend every day with this crew. Here’s to an amazing school year!!"

© @dylandreyernbc It will be Rusty's first day at pre-school

Dylan has been preparing for the back to school season for a while, sharing snaps of her sons before and after they got haircuts ready for a fresh new term. Her sons certainly looked smart as they grinned after getting freshly trimmed hair.

"I always love the before and after hair…summer mops to back to school ready!! #bestsummerever," she wrote as she shared the comparative photos.

Dylan Dreyer shows off her three sons' shared bedroom in relatable

When the kids head back to school, it's a bittersweet occasion for any parent. But for Dylan, it's slightly different this year as her youngest son, Rusty, will be heading to preschool. This means all three of her kids are heading off to school.

Dylan's summer with her family

Their summer vacation has certainly been busy, as Dylan shared snippets of their time together. The family filmed more episodes of Cooking with Cal, and took a trip to the beach as a final hurrah before school started. The family also took a huge vacation to Turks and Caicos with Brian's family, or "paradise," as Dylan called it.

© Instagram The Today Show star was on vacation last week

During this time, the mom-of-three took some time to teach her eldest son to play Kings "so he’s ready for college. It seems that while they were away, the couple even taught Rusty to use chopsticks, which he nailed to the applause of his grandparents and mom.

© Instagram Dylan and Brian with their three children

While Dylan couldn't attend the Olympics with her NBC colleagues, she still got to take some downtime over her birthday, which appeared to include some time playing golf and spending some time at home with her family.

As she turned 43 on August 2, her children wrote her some sweet cards and made sure to give her plenty of drawings for the special occasion.