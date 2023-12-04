Dylan Dreyer reveals relatable hack behind her sons' Christmas photoshoot at breathtaking beach house – fans react

Dylan Dreyer and her family are ready to bring all the holiday cheer into their home, and all its hijinks!

Plus, not only is the Today Show host ready for the festive season, she clearly has her hacks for keeping her three sons entertained plus get them to pose for pictures to boot, and her fans can't get enough of it.

The Misty the Cloud author and her husband Brian Fichera, an NBC cameraman, producer and writer she married in 2012, share three sons: Calvin, six, Oliver, three, and Russell or "Rusty," who just turned two years old.

While Dylan's home base is New York City, her fans are familiar with glimpses of her and her family's coastal vacation home, which made for the prettiest backdrop for the family's 2023 Christmas photos.

The doting mom-of-three took to Instagram as the weekend came to a close and shared a heartwarming video of her boys, where all three look adorable in matching red striped pajamas sitting on a festively decorated table in their terrace.

Plus, while many will agree that untangling Christmas tree lights might be one of the most taxing tasks to decorating, Dylan used it to her advantage to get all three of her boys in a good enough mood for perfectly cheery holiday portraits.

© Instagram The three Fichera-Dreyer boys were plenty entertained during the photoshoot

Later in the sweet video, the NBC mainstay also shared a glimpse inside the family's second home, where their abundant Christmas tree was standing tall in their cozy living room.

Dylan then wrote in her caption: "How to keep the kids happy so we can take a Christmas card picture? Tangled lights!" before cheekily joking: "When do they go from fun to absolutely maddening? (The lights, not the kids… well, I guess the kids too)."

© Instagram Dylan also had help from her sons for decorating their Christmas tree

Her husband Brian, who also shared the video to his own Instagram page, similarly wrote: "Put the kids to work unknotting the lights."

The family's fans did not take long to take to the comments section under the post and gush about the adorable moment, with one fan writing: "I just love watching anything you and your family are doing! The boys are so cute," as others followed suit with: "So precious!!!! They are adorable!!! Merry Christmas to you and your family!!!" and: "How precious, oh my goodness!! Beautiful," as well as: "Your kiddos are absolutely precious," plus another one of her followers added: "I love this whole post, what a wonderful crazy family you guys have."

